Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) appears capable of paying around $7.45 per share in total dividends during 2023. It also looks capable of generating over $700 million in free cash flow in 2023 at current strip, including roughly $73 WTI oil.

Civitas is drawing down some of its DUCs during 2023, so a true maintenance capex budget is a bit higher than its $855 million (at guidance midpoint) capex budget for 2023. This capex budget is lower than what I had modeled for Civitas before, allowing Civitas to generate a similar amount of free cash flow as my February model despite modest decreases in commodity prices.

I estimate Civitas' value at approximately $75 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil environment. This oil price is a bit above current strip, but I am now more optimistic than the futures market about oil prices.

Well Performance

Civitas' recent well results have been pretty consistent. The 2022 wells have tracked closely to 2021 wells for oil production up to an average of five months, while older wells from 2020 and before saw a steeper decline in oil production after month four.

Well Results (civitasresources.com)

It will take some time to see whether oil production performance continues along the track of Civitas' 2021 wells, although Civitas believes that it will for both its 2022 wells and its 2023 wells.

Potential 2023 Outlook

Civitas expects to average approximately 165,000 BOEPD in production during 2023 at its guidance midpoint. This includes a production split of around 45% oil, 24% NGLs and 31% natural gas.

This is approximately 2% lower total production (and 1% lower oil production) compared to what I had modeled for Civitas before. However, Civitas also reduced its capex budget by 14% compared to 2022, while I had been modeling a 6% increase. I'd consider Civitas' 2023 production guidance to be a positive when combined with its capex guidance, although its capex requirements are being reduced by drawing down its DUCs during 2023.

At current strip for 2023 (roughly $73 WTI oil and $2.60 NYMEX gas), Civitas is projected to generate $2.488 billion in revenues before hedges.

Civitas' 2023 hedges have around negative $8 million in estimated value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 27,192,500 $68.50 $1,863 NGLs (Barrels) 14,362,750 $26.00 $373 Natural Gas [MCF] 112,018,500 $2.25 $252 Hedge Value -$11 Total Revenue $2,480 Click to enlarge

Civitas expects its capital expenditure budget to be around $855 million in 2023, including $775 million in D&C capex. Civitas is drawing down some of its DUC inventory during 2023 as it is drilling 100 to 110 gross wells and completing 120 to 130 gross wells. Civitas' 2023 production also benefits from wells completed in 2022, but not turned to sales until 2023. It expects 140 to 150 gross wells to be brought online during 2023.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $184 Gathering, Transportation, Processing and Midstream $325 Production Taxes $211 Cash G&A $95 Cash Interest $0 CapEx $855 Cash Taxes $85 Total Expenses $1,755 Click to enlarge

Civitas is now projected to generate $725 million in free cash flow during 2023.

Dividends And Share Repurchases

Civitas' $0.50 per share quarterly base dividend adds up to around $40 million per quarter. It may pay out another $5.45 per share in variable dividends in 2023 based on its plans to pay out variable dividends equal to 50% of free cash flow (after base dividend). This is based on the average quarterly free cash flow over the prior 12 months. Some of the variable dividend payments in 2023 are influenced by the high free cash flow results in Q2 2022 and Q3 2022.

After the $7.45 per share in projected total dividends for 2023, Civitas may have $129 million left over from its free cash flow.

Civitas spent $300 million repurchasing shares in January 2023, so its net cash position will go down during 2023 even if it doesn't repurchase more shares. Civitas had $368 million in net cash at the beginning of 2023, so it is now projected to end 2023 with $197 million in net cash before any additional share repurchases.

Notes On Valuation

I've adjusted my long-term commodity pricing estimates to $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. At those commodity prices, I estimate Civitas' value at approximately $75 per share.

With $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas, I'd expected Civitas to generate around $10 to $11 per share in unhedged free cash flow before the impact of cash income taxes.

The maintenance capex level for Civitas should be around $1 billion or slightly over that in a scenario where it doesn't draw down its DUCs during the year.

Conclusion

Civitas may be able to pay around $7.45 per share in base plus variable dividends in 2023. Its dividends are based on average quarterly free cash flow over the prior 12 months, so some of the 2023 dividend payments will still benefit from free cash flow being close to $400 million per quarter in Q2 2022 and Q3 2022.

I estimate Civitas' value at $75 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil scenario. This long-term oil price is now above strip prices, but I am more optimistic about oil prices than the futures market now.