RealPeopleGroup/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has performed exceptionally well this year, being up over 78%. Recent growth has been impressive with a three year revenue CAGR of 85%. However, the company is not yet profitable and has ways to go before it is clear that they will reach their goals. My valuation approach estimates a fair value between $12-$16 which justifies a hold for current owners. However, I don't believe there is currently enough meat on the bone for prospective buyers.

Business Overview

HIMS offers a variety of health and wellness products on both its website and app for direct purchase by customers. The company's focuses include sexual wellness, haircare, skincare, and mental health treatment.

The Road To Profitability

Based on current projections HIMS is not likely to be profitable until 2025 with an expected EPS of 0.16. The key risk to asses here is what the probability is that HIMS is able to reach this projection. The company has a strong balance sheet which helps to eliminate concern about debt risk. HIMS was able to achieve its first quarter of profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis of $3.9 million in Q4 of 2022. They also expect to maintain this profitability going into Q1 of 2023 and are targeting $20 to $30 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year. However, a large portion of the amount added back to net losses for the year was stock compensation expense. Although this is not a cash expense it can still be a cost to existing shareholders as their ownership percentage becomes diluted. Overall, the trend towards profitability is moving in the right direction but I believe that it is best to remain skeptical until it is clear that actual net income and EPS will be achieved.

Stockanalysis.com

Normalized Marketing Spend

Currently HIMS spends around 52% of revenue on marketing. For B2C products and services a normal percent of revenue for marketing spend is in the 10-15% range. Obviously, HIMS is in their growth stage which justifies the high spending but these numbers are worth noting when thinking about projecting the future.

HIMS 2022 10K

I believe it is safe to assume that HIMS should be able to reduce their marketing spend to 25-20% of revenue in the medium to long term as they achieve scale. If I adjust the 2022 marketing spend to 25% of revenue, the company shows an operating income of $65 million for the year 2022. However, it is worth noting that the marketing spend is paying off for HIMS as they continue to grow their subscriber count each quarter with over a million subscribers as of Q4 2022.

Author's Adjusted Marketing Analysis 2022 Q4 Earnings Pres

Stock Based Compensation

Warren Buffett States the following in his 2015 annual letter:

Stock-based compensation is the most egregious example. The very name says it all: compensation. If compensation isn't an expense, what is it? And if real and recurring expenses don't belong in the calculation of earnings, where in the world do they belong?

Warren Buffett makes the point that stock based compensation is a real expense that is often removed from figures like adjusted EBITDA in order to show an alternative earnings figure.

HIMS describes itself as a consumer brand, tech, and healthcare company all combined into one. The average stock based compensation for the consumer discretionary sector in 2021 was 11% of cash from operations. For Healthcare, it was 9% and IT, it was 18%. Based on these figures I do believe that the current stock based compensation of around 8% of revenue is fair and would like to see it stay in this range or lower going forward.

einvestforbeginners.com

Valuation & Scenario Analysis

Author's Analysis

For all my calculations of value, I will be using a discount rate of 10%. 10% is my minimum required return because this has historically been the return you can expect if you decide to just put your money in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500. Lastly, keeping the discount rate the same allows for comparability between different investments.

Each scenario assumes profitability by 2025 with varying rates of growth and terminal multiples. Scenario 1 is assigned a 60% probability along with 10% for scenario 2 and 30% for scenario 3.

Scenario 1 is my base case, which assumes 40% earnings growth after HIMS achieves profitability, 20% growth stabilization, and a terminal multiple of 40x to match that initial growth. Discounting the expected 2032 sales price of $31.21 back to present value yields a fair value of $12 for investors with a target return of 10%.

Scenario 2 is my best case, which assumes 60% growth for 2 years after profitability is achieved and 40% growth after that with a terminal multiple of 50x. Discounting the expected 2032 sales price of $110.15 back to present value yields a fair value of $42.47 for investors with a target return of 10%.

Scenario 2 is my worst case, which assumes 25% growth for 2 years after profitability is achieved and 20% growth after that with a terminal multiple of 30x. Discounting the expected 2032 sales price of $18.66 back to present value yields a fair value of $7.20 for investors with a target return of 10%.

The sum of the weighted PVs is $13.63, implying minimal upside at current levels.

Risks

Limited Operating History

HIMS has been operating since 2017 and has only been public since 2021. Due to the limited operating history it is much tougher to assess whether or not growth is sustainable or a short term trend.

Possibility Of Additional Capital Raising

If HIMS expenses continue to grow they may need to raise additional capital to continue to finance their expansion efforts. This additional capital could heavily dilute ownership percentage for current owners.

Not Yet Profitable

As discussed earlier, one of the key risks is that HIMS is not profitable yet. If HIMS does not reach profitability in 2025 or grows slower than anticipated, then there is downside risk of ~30-40% at current levels.

Conclusion

Overall, HIMS is priced at a level close to fair value based on future expectations. My valuation of $13.63 means that the potential upside is limited currently.

If HIMS continues to grow and makes a move toward profitability that is above expectations then I would consider revising my valuation. However, my current approach will be to add HIMS to my watchlist.

As a result, I rate HIMS stock a Hold.