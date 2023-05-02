Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 10:10 PM ETLeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.57K Followers

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joseph Pellegrino - Chief Financial Officer

George LeMaitre - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

David Roberts - President

Conference Call Participants

Brett Fishbin - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Frederick Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Michael Petusky - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Welcome to the LeMaitre Vascular Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. J.J. Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer of LeMaitre Vascular. Please go ahead.

Joseph Pellegrino

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on our Q1 2023 conference call. With me on today's call is our Chairman and CEO, George LeMaitre; and our President, Dave Roberts.

Before we begin, I'll read our Safe Harbor statement. Today, we will make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which is subject to risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, we will try to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as believe, expect, anticipate, pursue, forecast and similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements are based on our estimates and assumptions as of today, May 2, 2023, and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates or views on any subsequent date.

Please refer to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information and the risk factors in our most recent 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, including disclosure of the factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. During this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which include organic sales growth as well as operating income, operating expense and EPS excluding special charges. A

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.