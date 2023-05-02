Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) recently increased its guidance for 2023, which will likely have an impact on the forecasts for the future. Besides, considering the current amount of leverage and the announced initiatives in the M&A markets, I believe that we could expect significant inorganic growth in the next decade. Finally, I believe that organic growth in the industrial Internet of Things could also be a serious revenue catalyst. Even considering risks from consolidation of clients, suppliers, or failed acquisitions, in my view, AIT stock is undervalued.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies offers industrial motion, power control, and automation technologies to clients.

The company reports two business segments, the Service Center Based Distribution segment, which is the most relevant in terms of sales, and the Fluid Power & Flow Control segment.

The Service Center Based Distribution business unit offers distribution operations with close to 400 local service centers across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It primarily offers core bearings, power transmission, and fluid power maintenance and repair operations. Considering the international exposure of this particular business unit of Applied Industrial, recent increases in sales growth q/q, its beneficial market position, and opportunities tied to automation and smart technologies, I believe that Applied Industrial Technologies remains a good read.

Competition Remains Largely Fragmented Mainly in North America

Applied Industrial competes in North America, a market that remains fragmented and suitable for mergers and acquisitions. Competitors include distributors of bearings, power transmission products, automation solutions, and fluid power components and systems. The company also competes with original equipment manufacturers and integrators.

Beneficial Quarterly Results

Among the optimistic messages delivered in Q3 2023, I believe that the margin expansion, 15% sales growth, the demand backdrop, the inflationary countermeasures, and internal initiatives are worth noting. In my view, considering the current macroeconomic environment, management is a bit more optimistic than other peers operating in the same sector.

With that about the good results for the quarter, I appreciate quite a bit the recent acquisition of Advanced Motion Systems Inc. in March. In my view, the acquisition could open many options for automation platform escalation in several geographies, which may bring significant revenue and FCF growth in the near future.

I also believe that the guidance from Applied Industrial is quite remarkable. In the last presentation, management increased its sales growth guidance from 13%-15% to around 14%-15%. The EBITDA margin also increased to close to 11.7%-11.8%.

With these figures, I believe that many analysts out there may change their future FCF expectations for the next few years. In my view, with the new figures, the implied fair price increased as compared to that reported in previous quarters.

Market Expectations Include Sales Growth And EBITDA Growth

I believe that market participants may appreciate having a look at the financial expectations of other analysts. In my view, they are beneficial. 2024 net sales are expected to be $4.390 billion, with 2024 Ebitda of $517 million, operating profit of $483 million, and 2024 net income of $350 million. It is also worth noting that the financial ratios do not seem expensive. EV/Revenue would stand at close to 1.19x, and the EV/EBITDA would stand at close to 10.1x.

Lower Net Leverage Ratio

As of March 31, 2023, Applied Industrial reported cash and cash equivalents worth $182 million, accounts receivable of $705 million, and inventories close to $526 million. Total current assets stand at close to $1506 million, more than three times the total amount of current liabilities. Thus, I believe that there is no liquidity problem here.

Property less accumulated depreciation stood at $115 million, with operating lease assets worth $101 million, identifiable intangibles of $243 million, and goodwill close to $577 million. Total assets stand at close to $2.608 billion, about two times the total amount of liabilities.

Liabilities include accounts payable worth $276 million, current portion of long-term debt of only $25 million, and compensation and related benefits worth $80 million. Besides, with long-term debt of $597 million, total liabilities stand at $1.227 billion.

If we assume forward EBITDA close to $500-$600 million, I believe that Allegiant Travel does not have a lot of long term debt. In my view, if management proposes new interesting acquisitions, bankers would accept them.

With that being said, it is worth noting that Applied Industrial reported a significant decrease in the net leverage ratio. Management successfully decreased its debt exposure from 1.9x in Q3 2021 to around 0.9x in Q3 2023. I believe that further decrease in the total amount of debt would most likely lead to an increase in the fair price.

New Products In The Industrial Internet of Things Market, And More Digital Channel Solutions Could Imply A Valuation Of $158 Per Share

Under my DCF model, I assumed that further acquisition or construction of a network of service centers located close to industrial companies and clients will help the company gain market share. In my view, further investments in analytics, more strategic account penetration, and digital channel solutions could bring more clients.

Besides, I believe that cross-selling and further expansion of the portfolio of products with more flow control, automation, and consumables solutions could enhance revenue growth. It is also worth noting that I am expecting further demand from these products as I believe that demand for emissions control, electrification, and further regulatory and compliance standards will continue to improve in the coming years.

Among the products that I believe could significantly accelerate the business growth of Applied Industrial, there are the opportunities tied to the Industrial Internet of Things. Management made special mention of new initiatives in the last annual report. The global industrial Internet of Things market size is expected to grow at close to 23% from now to 2030. Hence, if Applied Industrial successfully places many solutions in this market, we could expect revenue growth to accelerate.

We expect to continue to expand our automation footprint and capabilities in coming years, as well as pursue opportunities tied to the Industrial Internet of Things. Source: 10-k The global industrial internet of things market size was valued at $321.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 23%. Source: Industrial Internet Of Things Market Size & Share Report, 2030

I would also expect further increase in the headcount mainly because the balance sheet allows it. Besides, the company reported headcount increases since way before the year 2000. In my view, new employees will likely lead to more solutions and sales growth.

The number of Company employees was 6,184 at March 31, 2023, 6,075 at June 30, 2022, and 6,008 at March 31, 2022. Source: 10-Q Source: YCharts

In the first part of 2023, sales from the Service Center Based Distribution segment and sales from the Engineered Solutions segment increased at double digit. Besides, the company reported an impressive increase in sales growth mainly in Canada. Excluding the effect of foreign currency translation, Canadian sales increased by 20.1%. With these figures, I believe that assuming certain revenue growth momentum in the coming years makes sense.

Besides, considering the current balance sheet with little leverage and recent acquisitions in the United States, in my view, we could expect new acquisitions. I believe that bankers will most likely offer financing if the deal is attractive.

M&A remains top priority with an increasingly active pipeline across focus areas. Source: Quarterly Presentation

I also believe that we could see further stock repurchases in 2023, which may lead to stock demand and stock price appreciation. It is worth noting that AIT acquired 8k shares during the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we acquired 35,000 shares of treasury stock on the open market for $3.5 million. During the nine months ended March 31, 2023, we acquired 8,000 shares of treasury stock for $0.7 million. During the nine months ended March 31, 2022, we acquired 146,658 shares of treasury stock for $13.6 million. On March 31, 2023, we had authorization to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. Source: 10-Q

Under the previous assumptions, my financial figures included 2033 net income of $1.055 billion, depreciation and amortization of $24 million, changes in deferred income taxes of $170 million, and provision for losses on accounts receivable close to -$57 million.

My financial figures also included accounts receivable of -$788 million, inventories of -$360 million, changes in accounts payable of $766 million, and 2033 CFO of $1.053 billion. Besides, with capital expenditures of -$8 million, I obtained an FCF of $1.046 billion.

If we assume an EV/FCF ratio of 13.4x, 2033 terminal FCF would be close to $14 billion. Finally, with a WACC of 9.6%, the implied enterprise value would be $6.547 billion, and with cash and cash equivalents of $182 million, current portion of long-term debt of $25 million, and long-term debt close to $597 million, equity would stand at $6107 million. My implied fair price would be $158 per share, which is not far from what other analysts obtained.

Risk Factors

Among the risk factors that I consider relevant, there is the fact that many clients and suppliers are consolidating. As a result, management has to negotiate contract terms with larger partners. In my view, the company may have to accept selling solutions at lower prices, or may have to obtain supplies at higher prices. In sum, the FCF margins could decline. Management discussed these risks in the last annual report.

Consolidation continues among our product suppliers and customers. As customer industries consolidate or customers otherwise aggregate their purchasing power, a greater proportion of our sales could be derived from large volume contracts, which could adversely impact margins. Source: 10-k

I also believe that failed acquisitions could be a major issue for Applied Industrial. Besides, if the company fails to find suitable targets at beneficial prices, in my view, inorganic growth may decline in the coming years. If investors believe that future sales growth would decline, they may lower their FCF expectations, which may significantly lower the implied fair price for the stock.

Acquisitions are a key component of our anticipated growth. While we wish to continue to acquire businesses, we may not be able to identify and to negotiate suitable acquisitions, to obtain financing for them on satisfactory terms, or otherwise to complete acquisitions. In addition, existing and future competitors, and private equity firms, increasingly compete with us for acquisitions, which can increase prices and reduce the number of suitable opportunities. Source: 10-k

Finally, I believe that losses of key supplier authorizations or breaking contracts with large suppliers may increase the operating costs. As a result, I would expect lower FCF growth and EBITDA margins.

The loss of key supplier authorizations, or a substantial decrease in the availability of their products (including due to supply chain disruptions, as noted above), could put us at a competitive disadvantage and have a material adverse effect on our business. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

Applied Industrial increased its guidance for 2023, which, in my view, will have a beneficial impact on the expectations for the next decade. Management successfully lowered its net leverage and continues to promise acquisitions in the coming years in a market that remains very fragmented and currently consolidating. I also believe that the new solutions announced for the Industrial Internet of Things market could accelerate future organic growth significantly. Even taking into account risks from failed acquisitions or consolidation of customers or suppliers, I believe that the company remains cheap.