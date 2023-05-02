Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 10:19 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.57K Followers

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Bachus - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Mueller - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Jeff Silber - BMO

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Grand Canyon Education Inc. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I will now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chief Financial Officer, Dan Bachus. Please go ahead.

Dan Bachus

Joining me on today’s call is our Chairman and CEO, Brian Mueller. Please note that many of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. These factors are discussed in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to provide updates with regard to the forward-looking statements made during this call, and we recommend that all investors review these reports thoroughly before taking a financial position in GCE.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Mueller

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Grand Canyon Education’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. GCE had a very good quarter, exceeding enrollment expectations, exceeding consensus revenue estimates at mid $0.06 producing a $0.04 beat in adjusted diluted earnings per share to consensus. Given how most of higher education is coming out of COVID years, these are excellent results. Most importantly, GCU online produced significant new enrollment growth for the third consecutive quarter over prior year, and that momentum is expected to continue into the second quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.