Brett_Hondow

Last week, Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF, OTCPK:SBGSY) released its Q1 update and delivered impressive results. Since our initial buy rating published in July 2022, the company's stock price is up by more than 46%. Before commenting on Schneider's numbers, let's have a look at the recent highlights (Fig 1):

The company's top-line sales reached €8.5 billion, an all-time high for the first quarter. This was supported by double-digit growth in all divisions across all regions (ex-China); Long-term strategic growth initiatives are backed by secular mega trends in electrification, sustainability, and digitization; AVEVA revenue was also up double-digit supported by a solid ARR acceleration; After Q1, the company decided to upgrade its 2023 financial targets ambitions with an adjusted EBITA growth between +16% to +21%.

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication Schneider Electric Financials in a Snap

Source: Schneider Electric Q1 results presentation (Fig 1)

These latest results well supported our investment thesis. As a reminder, our buy case recap was based on 1) solid growth from the US; 2) a Chinese rebound, 3) an easing in the logistics with lower bottlenecks, and 4) inflation deceleration. On a MACRO level, stimulus packages are driving demand. In Europe, the government's post-COVID-19 recovery plan has started to make an impact on Schneider Electric's profitability.

Schneider Electric Upside

Here at the Lab, we still believe that Schneider is an attractive investment case thanks to a solid exposure towards EEE (Electrification & Energy Efficiency) and Digitalisation. Beyond 2023, we are forecasting a margin expansion at the core operating profit of 20% with an EPS CAGR of 8%. According to our conservative estimates, this will be achieved with a mix between higher pricing & productivity and a better product mix on the software growth with the latest AVEVA acquisition. At the adjusted EBITA margin, this increase is estimated by 100-120 basis points for 2023. Why?

In the medium voltage division, Schneider will benefit from the energy and grid efficiency solutions. This is supported by the latest CAPEX announcement of E.ON and Terna (two companies that we closely following). Our internal team is estimating that the EEE theme will drive 75% of the company's sales growth and is backed by a solid track record compared to its closest peers. As a reminder, the company delivered top-line sales 25% higher than the pre-COVID-19 level, outperforming Siemens by 10/11%; Industrial automation is also undergoing a sales revamp thanks to electronic components availability. As mentioned by the management team, there were positive signs of Chinese industrial demand. In Q1, the China region was down mid-single digits but there was a pick-up trend in March; Non-Residential is another area where the Group is heading. Management sees a solid rebound in technical buildings such as Healthcare, Data Centres, and warehouses. This strong demand is supported by healthy indicators; Digitalization is the other revenue growth driver and the latest AVEVA acquisition is also getting the expected synergies from the integration. The division recorded a plus 16% in ARR growth which was driven by net new client wins. According to our estimates, recurring revenues are now approximately 73% of the total. Important to mention is the particularly strong increase in SaaS cloud-based revenue. The new CEO is a clear sign of Schneider's commitment to Software & Digital solutions.

AVEVA acceleration

Another upside that is materializing is Schneider Electric's pricing power. Here at the Lab, while we expect inflation deceleration, we are forecasting pricing growth also in H2 for the company. Looking at the Q1 sales detail, only 5 basis points came from volume growth, while the rest is from higher price evolution.

Q1 Results

Looking at the company's business segment, Products grew by 11% compared to Q1 2022. In the Systems division, sales increased by 32%. In Q1, Schneider Electric had a negative €215 million impact on top-line sales on net acquisitions & disposals. This represents 2.8% of the total group revenues. However, this was mainly due to the Russian impact. Here at the Lab, we are forecasting a 2023 scope impact of €650 million and an EBITDA loss of approximately 30 basis points. FX evolution was not a major drag in Q1, but looking at the recent forex evolution and based on current rates, FX will decrease the company's revenue line in a range between -€1.25 billion and -€1.35 billion. At the EBITDA level, FX impact could weigh for around 70 basis points. Management sees new substantial devaluations (especially in Turkey, Argentina, and Egypt), and is reacting with price actions. On the CAPEX side, we are estimating €1.070 billion for 2023 with more investments in the digital and software division.

Conclusion and Valuation

Schneider Electric raised its like-for-like revenue growth to 10-13% from 9-11%. As already mentioned, this upgrade was also increased at the EBITA level. Despite negative FX evolution, the core EBITA margin is now set at 17.6-17.9% from 17.4-17.7%. This is supported by solid Q1 results but also by a record backlog (held back by higher productivity and easing on the supply chain).

Here at the Lab, we were already above Wall Street consensus estimates, and this time, we decided to leave unchanged our forecasted numbers. Eaton Corporation and Rockwell Automation are trading at higher EV/EBITDA and P/E. Looking at the specifics, the company is currently trading with a 2023 P/E and EV/EBITDA of 19.2x and 15.4x respectively, while ETN and ROK are 20% higher (23.3x and 17.1x). Therefore, Schneider's valuation is attractive compared to its US quality peers.

Last time thanks to a publication called Schneider Electric Could Benefit From EU Acts, we increased our target price to €175 per share from €165 per share, and today, we confirmed it. Our major risk includes 1) higher raw materials inflation, 2) wage inflation and labor shortages, 3) productivity execution, 4) cyclical downturn, and 5) cost savings program execution.

Schneider Electric's higher guidance

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.