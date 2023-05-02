Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (UTRS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 10:23 PM ETMinerva Surgical, Inc. (UTRS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.57K Followers

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Caroline Corner - Investor Relations

Todd Usen - President & CEO, Director

Joel Jung - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phillip Dantoin - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Minerva Surgical First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Caroline Corner, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Caroline Corner

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Minerva's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Todd Usen, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joel Jung, Chief Financial Officer. This call will provide forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the markets in which Minerva Surgical operates, trends and expectations from Minerva's products and technology, trends and demand for Minerva's products, Minerva's expected financial performance, expenses and position in the market and outlook for fiscal year 2023.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please review Minerva's most recent filings with the SEC for additional information, particularly the risk factors described in Minerva's annual report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which was filed on March 22, 2023, and which will be updated in the company's

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.