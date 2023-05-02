Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amcor plc (AMCR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 10:38 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR), AMCCF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.57K Followers

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tracey Whitehead - Head of Investor Relations

Ron Delia - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Casamento - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

Anthony Pettinari - Citi

Keith Chau - MST

Daniel Kang - CLSA

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

John Purtell - Macquarie

Richard Johnson - Jefferies

Kyle White - Deutsche Bank

Jacob Cakarnis - Jordan

Brook Campbell-Crawford - Bar & Joy

Nathan Reilly - UBS

George Stahos - Bank of America

Cameron McDonald - E&P

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Christie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Amcor Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to our host, Ms. Tracey Whitehead, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Tracey Whitehead

Thanks, Christie, and thank you, everyone, for joining Amcor's fiscal 2023 third quarter and year-to-date earnings call. Joining today is Ron Delia, Amcor's Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Casamento, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I hand over a few items to note on our website, amcor.com, under the Investors section, you'll find today's press Release and presentation, which we will discuss on this call. Please be aware that we'll also discuss non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations can be found in that press release and the presentation.

Remarks will also include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions. The second slide in today's presentation lists several factors that could cause future results to be different than current

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.