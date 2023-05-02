Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.58K Followers

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Long - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Mackie McCrea - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Brian Reynolds - UBS

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bernstein

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Jeremy Tonet - J.P. Morgan

Chase Mulvehill - Bank of America

Gabe Moreen - Mizuho

Marc Solecitto - Barclays

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Energy Transfer Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

And now, I'd like to turn the conference over to your host today, Tom Long. Sir, please go ahead.

Tom Long

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer first quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon as well as the slides posted to our website.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon our current beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us and are discussed in more detail in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which we expect to file this Thursday, May 4. I'll also refer to adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow or DCF, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures. You'll find a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures on our website.

I'd like to start today by

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.