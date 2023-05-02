Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Kirby: Profitability Likely To Be Dampened, Avoid

May 02, 2023 11:57 PM ETKirby Corporation (KEX)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.54K Followers

Summary

  • Although the company returned to profitability in 2022, the level of profitability was still about $160 million lower than it was 8 years prior.
  • The company will be rolling 32% of its debt this year. If you've been paying attention, you know interest rates are relatively high at the moment. This will dampen profitability.
  • In spite of all of this, the market is paying a premium for this low-growth business. This is a bad combination in my view.

Container ship barge sailing on a canal

Sjo/E+ via Getty Images

It's been about 8 ½ months since I wrote yet another cautious note about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX), and in that time, the shares are up about 7.5% against a loss of about .8% for the S&P 500. The company

The size and timing of Kirby's upcoming debt repayments

Kirby Debt Repayment Schedule (Kirby 2022 10-K)

A financial history of Kirby from 2014 to the present

Kirby Financials (Kirby investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.54K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.