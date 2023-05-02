Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 11:06 PM ETHerbalife Ltd. (HLF)
Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erin Banyas - Vice President & Head, Investor Relations

Michael Johnson - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Alex Amezquita - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Schissel - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chasen Bender - Citi

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

William Reuter - Bank of America

Hale Holden - Barclays

Karru Martinson - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the first quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Herbalife Limited. During the company’s opening remarks, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Following the opening remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Erin Banyas, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations to begin today's call.

Erin Banyas

Thank you, Twanda, and good afternoon and good evening everyone. Joining us today are Michael Johnson, our Chairman and CEO; and Alex Amezquita our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin today's call I would like to direct you to the forward-looking statements on page 2 of our presentation and in our earnings release issued earlier today, which is available under the Investor Relations section of our website. The earnings release includes a discussion of some of the more important factors that could cause results to differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

As is customary, the content of today's call and presentation will be governed by this language. In addition, during today's call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain unusual or nonrecurring items

