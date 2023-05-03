Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ares Capital: Lowered Leverage On Purpose And Special Dividends Remain Likely

May 03, 2023 12:06 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)1 Comment
Summary

  • Ares lowered its leverage between the December and March quarters.
  • The lower leverage materially affected the March results, slightly lowering quarter-over-quarter results.
  • The March results, coupled with prior quarterly results, places management in a situation to decide on paying tax or issuing special dividends.
  • A special dividend by the end of the September quarter might equal $0.05 a quarter or more.
  • Ares' management is playing the future with extreme caution.
climbing technique

AlexSava/E+ via Getty Images

Analysts and news headlines voiced out a common misguided narrative concerning Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) latest earning report, claiming it missed. The truth is that the professionals missed. During the January conference call, Ares' management informed investors and analysts that the company would de-lever during

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
2.82K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

