Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Dollars Are Flying Out Of Country

May 03, 2023 12:09 AM ET1 Comment
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.51K Followers

Summary

  • Money seems to be leaving the U.S. in relatively large amounts as money managers leave the U.S. dollar and move to Europe and England and other parts of the world.
  • For one, the call is for creating an environment for a more stable dollar, one that is not subject to such wide swings in fiscal and monetary policies.
  • Right now, so much attention is being given to the Federal Reserve and the federal government and what they will say or do next.
  • The Fed has been tightening up its balance sheet and raising its policy rate of interest since March 2022 but is not expected to continue for much longer.
  • The federal government has built up big budget deficits in recent years and now faces the prospect of cutting back even though the current administration really doesn't want to.
Money flying off stack of bills in man"s hand

PM Images

Money flows are gaining attention now.

Chelsey Dulaney cites the following data in the Wall Street Journal: "about 300 billion Euros, equivalent to some $331 billion, has poured back into Europe since last June, mostly into European shares, and the flows could ultimately total about

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.51K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.