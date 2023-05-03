Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Riding High On The Inflation Wave: Norwegian's Q1 Earnings

LEL Investment LLC
Summary

  • The company is expected to add seven more ships to its fleet by 2028, increasing its capacity by 19,000 berths, a 26.7% increase.
  • The company expects net per diem and net yield to continue to grow by 9-10.5% and 5-6.5%, respectively in 2023, driven by strong demand.
  • Despite inflationary pressures, the company has shown that it can still achieve growth and maintain profitability.

View on a rough sea, with waves of the open ocean from a boat

piola666

Investment Thesis

Did you know that starting in 2024, you can purchase fully furnished residences on a cruise ship? According to CNN, a company called "Storylines" is set to launch its upcoming ship with one- to four-bedroom residences, studios, and two-story penthouses, with prices

Capacity growth plan

Capacity growth plan (NCLH)

Demand operating metrics

Demand operating metrics (NCLH)

Cost operating metrics

Cost operating metrics (NCLH)

Occupancy rate

Occupancy rate (NCLH)

Valuation multiple comparison

Valuation multiple comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Historical P/E ratio

Historical P/E ratio (YCharts)

Valuation multiple for peers

Valuation multiple for peers (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

