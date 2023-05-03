ASHR: Politburo Meeting Clears The Path For The Next Leg Of Chinese A-Share Upside

ASKA

Chinese equity performance hasn't quite lived up to promises post-reopening, with the Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) only up in the low-single-digits % YTD. The setup for the rest of the year is turning a lot more compelling, though. For starters, the fallout from the recent US/EU banking crisis has increased China's appeal as an investment destination, given the soundness of its financial system and growth premium (~5% GDP target this year).

The increased policy support at this point of the political cycle is a major factor as well - last week's Politburo meeting, for instance, saw domestic support reiterated for key sectors like property. And over the long run, secular growth sectors like tech and green development are poised to be policy beneficiaries as well. Finally, the renewed emphasis on external engagement in trade and investment deals, along with the easing of FDI-related restrictions, is an additional positive sign for long-term investment flows. The pending launch of the China-Hong Kong Swap Connect scheme will be a key near-term catalyst, marking another step toward liberalizing the Chinese capital markets and further boosting the outlook for equity and FX inflows. Given the tailwinds, buying into a broad cross-section of the Chinese market via a pure-play A-share investment vehicle like ASHR makes a lot of sense here.

Fund Overview – Invest in China via the A-Shares

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF tracks, before fees, the performance of the capitalization-weighted CSI 300 Index comprising the top 300 stocks traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. The fund is a pure-play A-share investment vehicle, so there are no regulatory risks related to US-listed Chinese depositary receipts ('ADRs') or any corresponding Hong Kong listings. The ETF had $2.5bn of net assets at the time of writing and came with a 0.7% net expense ratio (mainly the 0.65% management fee), making it a cost-effective option to access Chinese A-shares typically out of reach for US investors.

As reflected in the graphic below, the fund's sector allocation skews toward the financials (21.5%), industrials (16.6%), and information technology (15.2%) sectors, which accounted for a combined 53.3% of the total portfolio. Consumer staples is another significant contributor at 14.2%, while the rest of the sector allocations are below the 10% threshold. Outside of materials (9.2%), consumer discretionary (7.8%), and healthcare (7.5%), no other sector crosses the 5% threshold. In total, the top-five sectors account for 76.7% of the overall portfolio, making ASHR a relatively concentrated fund from a sector perspective.

The fund's largest holdings are partial state-owned producer and distributor of spirits, Kweichow Moutai, at 5.7%, followed by battery manufacturing company CATL at 3.2% and leading insurance conglomerate Ping An (OTCPK:PNGAY) at 2.9%. The only other holding above the 2% threshold is China Merchants Bank (OTCPK:CIHKY) at 2.2%, with alcoholic beverage company Wuliangye Yibin rounding out the top five list. The top five holdings represent 15.6% of the portfolio, with no single stock weighting over 5%, so this is a well-diversified basket of stocks despite the sector concentration.

Fund Performance – Track Record Weighed Down by the 'Zero-COVID' Years

On a YTD basis, the ETF has returned 2.3% and has appreciated in value by 5.5% per annum in NAV terms (5.4% in market price terms) since its inception in 2013. By comparison, its benchmark CSI 300 index has returned ~1%pt more at 6.4%; given the expense ratio runs at 0.7%, the tracking error is wider than expected, though the persistent market price fluctuations (currently at a ~0.4% discount) are a key contributor. Unlike US-listed China funds like the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ), Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI), and Rayliant Quantamental China ETF (RAYC), ASHR saw a comparatively shallower drawdown over the last year due to its broader exposure to the Chinese economy (vs. the tech/consumer focus of overseas listings).

Like most other China funds on the market, ASHR doesn't offer a very high distribution yield at ~1% on a trailing basis. The key difference to ADR-based funds, however, is the consistency of the fund's income stream through the cycles. Last year, for instance, saw only a slight decline in distributions at $0.32/share (vs. $0.35/share in 2021), with all of it coming from recurring income. As the Chinese economy gets back on track post-reopening, there remains ample room for distribution upside in the coming years.

Policy Support Intact as China Enters the Second Inning of its Recovery

April's Politburo meeting added fuel to investor optimism for the next leg of the post-reopening recovery. While the overarching 'pro-growth' policy stance was largely unchanged from the NPC meeting in March, the renewed focus on supporting a domestic demand recovery paves the way for a second inning as the consumption-led recovery broadens out across the rest of the economy. Interestingly, the positive tone comes despite the better-than-expected GDP growth rate in Q1 and a "fully normalized" pace of economic activity in key sectors. Notably absent from the post-meeting statement were the external growth challenges this year, particularly from the US/EU, where financial stress is particularly acute. Still, the pledge for 'forceful' fiscal and monetary policies implies policymakers aren't resting on their laurels, and the current accommodative backdrop will likely extend through the rest of the year.

The meeting offered something for long-term investors as well. With the focus on building 'self-reliance' amid geopolitical tensions with the West, policymakers have committed to supporting emerging growth areas such as electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and tech-based innovation. In essence, policymakers have shifted to a more growth/private sector-friendly stance in an effort to unlock more growth and employment opportunities; this should extend the economic growth runway well beyond the ~5% GDP target for this year. In the meantime, the bar to a 'beat-and-raise' year for economic growth is low following the Q1 GDP outperformance, so expect more upside surprises in the coming months.

Politburo Meeting Clears the Path for the Next Leg of Chinese A-Share Upside

With the EU/US markets still uncertain following a series of banking failures (the latest being First Republic (FRC) earlier this week), further monetary tightening, and the prospect of an external growth slowdown, the appeal of China as an investment destination could shine through in the coming months. Given the growth premium (~5% target this year) and financial soundness, as well as the fiscal and monetary policy tailwinds, the underperformance in recent months seems unwarranted.

As the latest Politburo meeting showed, the government remains committed to near-term support for the post-reopening recovery, which should pave the way for a broadening out of activity following the consumption-driven strength in Q1. Long-term investors will also be comforted by the government's renewed focus on trade deals, along with its tech/private sector-friendly approach. In addition to an earnings recovery, P/E valuations are also set for a timely boost from the lifting of foreign investment restrictions and the launch of a Swap Connect scheme with Hong Kong (likely later this month). As a low-cost play on Chinese equities (via A-shares) without the regulatory overhang of foreign-listed depositary receipts, ASHR is a worthy addition to investor portfolios.