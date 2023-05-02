Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.58K Followers

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Warmington - VP, IR

Githesh Ramamurthy - Chairman and CEO

Brian Herb - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Funk - Bank of America

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Dylan Becker - William Blair

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Tyler Radke - Citi

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Alexei Gogolev - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the CCC Intelligent Solutions First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Bill Warmington, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bill Warmington

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review CCC's first quarter 2023 financial results, which we announced in the press release issued following the close of the market today. Joining me on the call are Githesh Ramamurthy, CCC's Chairman and CEO; and Brian Herb, CCC's CFO.

The forward-looking statements we make today about the company's results and plans are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and the implementation of the company's plans to vary materially. These risks are discussed in the earnings releases available on our Investor Relations website and under the heading Risk Factors in our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

Further, these comments and the Q&A that follows are copyrighted today by CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Any recording, retransmission or reproduction or other use of the same for profit or otherwise without prior consent of CCC is prohibited and a violation of the United States copyright and other

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.