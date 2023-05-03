Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 12:00 AM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.58K Followers

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michelle Shen - Director, IR

Joey Wat - CEO & Executive Director

Andy Yeung - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michelle Cheng - Goldman Sachs Group

Lillian Lou - Morgan Stanley

Lina Yan - HSBC

Chen Luo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Anne Ling - Jefferies

Yan Peng - UBS

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Yum China First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Michelle Shen, IR Director. Please go ahead.

Michelle Shen

Thank you, Ashley. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Yum China's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On today's call are our CEO, Ms. Joey Wat; and our CFO, Mr. Andy Yeung.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our earnings call and investor materials contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to future events and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statement in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC.

This call also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should carefully consider the comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP and the GAAP measures is included in our earnings release.

You can find the webcast of this call and a PowerPoint presentation on our IR website. Now I would like to turn the call over to Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. Joey?

Joey Wat

Thank you, Michelle. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased to have set new records for first quarter revenue and operating profit. It's a wonderful start to 2023, like the Chinese saying, [Foreign Language]. I want

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.