MPLX Has It All: 9% Yield, Growth And Distribution Growth

Even in this high rate environment, it’s simply hard to find a high quality 9% yielding stock with a well-covered dividend and strong underlying fundamentals. Yet, that’s where we find ourselves with MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), which I last covered here in March, highlighting its capital returns and strong balance sheet.

The stock hasn’t much budged since then, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as income investors have an opportunity to build up their cash flows with this high yielding stock. In this article, I highlight the recent first quarter results and discuss why MPLX remains an attractive stock for income investors.

Why MPLX?

MPLX is a diversified master limited partnership (issues K-1) that owns and operates mission critical midstream energy infrastructure across key supply basins in the Appalachia region of the U.S. Its wide ranging asset base includes pipelines, an inland marine business, light-product terminals, shipping docks, and NGL processing and fractionation facilities.

MPLX recently posted a strong first quarter with net operating cash flow and adjusted EBITDA both growing by a healthy 9%. In addition, income investors can cheer, as distributable cash flow grew by 5% YoY. These strong results were supported by Logistics and Storage segment adjusted EBITDA growing by 13% YoY to $1.03 billion. Gathering and Processing also grew, albeit at a slower 1% YoY pace, to $493 million. As shown below, these results support MPLX’s 6.8% compound growth rate for its DCF since 2019.

It's worth noting that natural gas prices have fallen materially over the past year, as global supply concerns have largely eased. While this may impact producer profitability, MPLX is largely insulated due to the majority of its cash flows stemming from fee-based activities.

Moreover, a cheaper natural gas actually bodes well for the industry as a whole, as it supports the thesis of natural gas being a viable, cheaper, and cleaner burning fuel than competing energy sources such as coal. Long term growth drivers for the industry also include the Biden administration’s aggressive push for EV adoption, which could drive natural gas demand higher, due to additional electric generation capacity needed from power plants.

Meanwhile, growth in the near term is supported by expansion of MPLX’s Whistler natural gas pipeline, and by expectations of a ramp in volumes on its Wink to Webster crude pipeline, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

In the L&S segment, our joint venture projects in the Permian are progressing. We see strong demand for the Whistler natural gas pipeline and its expansion to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day which remains on schedule for completion this September. We also expect volumes on the Wink to Webster crude pipeline to ramp over this year and the next 2 years as the pipeline continues to play segments into service. And as a reminder, these projects are largely financed at the joint venture level and the related capital is not reflected in our capital spending or capital outlook.

Importantly, MPLX carries a strong BBB rated balance sheet with a low debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5x, sitting well under the 4.5x mark generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies for midstream companies.

MPLX also currently yields 8.9%, and the distribution is well protected by a 1.6x DCF coverage ratio. It’s also grown its distribution at a 5.2% 5-year CAGR and has 9 years of dividend growth, including the 10% distribution growth last year.

Lastly, MPLX is far from being expensive at the current price of $34.74 with an EV/EBITDA of 9.8x, which is on par with that of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and far below the 13.2x of Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP). Sell side analysts who follow the company have a consensus Buy rating on the stock with an average price target of $38.77, implying a potential 21% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

MPLX is an attractive midstream MLP for income and total return growth seekers. The company’s strong balance sheet, fee-based business model and low debt to EBITDA ratio provide a solid base for future growth. It's also executing well, with strong first quarter results and has a project "pipeline" that should contribute to meaningful growth.

Meanwhile, its 8.9% yield provides investors with an attractive income stream, backed by 9 years of dividend growth and a healthy 1.6x DCF coverage ratio. As such investors seeking high yield and growth may not have to look too far, and ought to give MPLX a hard look.