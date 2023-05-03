Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Best Of Both Worlds: Sustainability In Sectors

May 03, 2023 1:24 AM ET
Summary

  • With the recent creation of the S&P ESG Enhanced Sector Indices and the subsequent licensing of the Information Technology, Energy, Financials, and Health Care indices for a select range of ETFs in Europe, the potential for sector-based approaches to sustainable investing has increased significantly.
  • The four S&P ESG Enhanced Sector Indices achieved significant ESG score and weighted average carbon intensity improvements against their benchmarks, while maintaining tracking error ranges from 1.7% to 3.6%, for the Financials and Energy sector variants, respectively, and similar annualized returns across the full suite.
  • Bucketing periodic excess returns by months when the S&P Developed Ex-Korea LargeMidCap was rising (up markets) or falling (down markets) further illustrates the compatibility of ESG-enhanced sectors with traditional defensive and procyclical approaches.

Saving energy and sustainability of renewable energy concept. Eco-efficiency is management of the business sector to be more competitive. Responsibility for natural resources and green environment.

doidam10/iStock via Getty Images

By Maya Beyhan

Sector-based approaches have historically shown they can be valuable for diversification, among other investor goals, but, until now, sustainability-inclined investors have been presented with limited options. With the recent creation

Key Metrics - ESG Enhanced and Benchmark Indices

Sustainability Profile - ESG Enhanced and Benchmark Indices

10-Year Annualized Performance of S&P Developed Ex-Korea LargeMidCap Sectors in Standard and ESG Enhanced Variants

Illustrative Defensive and Procyclical Five-Sector Portfolios

Annualized Performance - Hypothetical Sector Blends

Monthly Up/Down Market Excess Performance - Sector Blends

This article was written by

