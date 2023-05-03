Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Chegg: Big Bet On AI, This Is What You Need To Know

May 03, 2023 1:32 AM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)
Summary

  • Chegg's Q1 earnings report led to a 48% drop in stock value, indicating a significant decrease in investor confidence.
  • Its decision to increase share repurchases, while also investing all-in on AI, indicates a lack of clear vision and direction from management.
  • Chegg's declining subscriber counts and revenue-per-subscriber metrics indicate a lack of loyalty among its customer base.
  • Chegg's forward price-to-earnings ratio is currently at 13.1, which is expensive for a company losing users.

Chatbot text on blank laptop screen

dem10/iStock via Getty Images

Recap

In the AI world, a blink can be a year.

On April 12, we wrote an article about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), stating that the company prioritized shareholders over customers, relied on a short-term acquisition

Operating metrics

Operating metrics (SEC filing, LEL investment)

historical P/E ratio

historical P/E ratio (Zacks)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC
