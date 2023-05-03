Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Global Cybersecurity Market Outlook

May 03, 2023 12:45 AM ETCRWD, CSCO, HACK, PANW
Summary

  • The cybersecurity industry has been growing rapidly over the past few years, driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats and the growing importance of digital security.
  • According to an IBM Institute report, the average total cost per data breach in 2022 was $4.35 million on a global scale. The U.S. breaches were the most expensive at $9.44 million.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the cybersecurity industry, as the shift to remote work has created new cybersecurity challenges and increased the need for secure remote access solutions.

By Alex Van Iderstine

The cybersecurity industry has been growing rapidly over the past few years, driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats and the growing importance of digital security for businesses and individuals alike.

This article was written by

ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) is a thematic ETF issuer founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. To date, 80% of our ETFs are first-to-market products that include direct access to industries such as cannabis, cybersecurity and mobile payments. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts bringing long-term growth opportunities to investors. Fund prospectuses/risk disclosures: www.etfmg.com. Distributed by ETFMG Financial.

