AGNC Investment, in a nutshell:

Buys mortgage-backed securities ("MBS").

Leverages on its book value capital to finance the MBS with collateralized debt.

Hedges the debt with Treasury-based derivatives to manage its interest rate risk.

AGNC's operations have many other variables, but this is the heart of the matter. The spread between MBS yields and Treasury yields is therefore critical to AGNC's performance. I will walk you through the consequences of this fact and hopefully convince you that AGNC has a bright future over the next few years because of the likely direction of that spread.

A history of the mortgage-to-Treasury spread

Unfortunately, MBS yields aren't readily available to the average mortal. I haven't sprung for a Bloomberg subscription, and you probably haven't either. I will therefore substitute actual new mortgage yields, as reported weekly for free by Freddie Mac. So here is a history of the mortgage-to-Treasury spread, which I'll now simply term the "mortgage spread":

Freddie Mac and the Federal Reserve

The chart shows that (1) the spread has swung around wildly, and (2) that it is currently at a near-record high. And it does look very similar to a history of the actual MBS spread, which AGNC kindly provided last year:

AGNC presentation

Mortgage spread swings and AGNC's… interest margin

AGNC earns the income it uses to pay its dividend from its interest margin. This chart clearly shows that the mortgage spread is the prime driver of AGNC's interest margin:

Freddie Mac, AGNC

You can see that AGNC can't hedge away the risks of a changing mortgage spread. But it does greatly reduce the risks of sharply rising interest rates (see First Republic) and huge refinancing waves (see 2021). You can also see that the sharp widening of the spread over the past two years has been great for AGNC's interest margin and operating earnings. Over those past two years, AGNC's operating EPS totaled $6.09, far exceeding its cumulative $2.88 in dividend payments.

Note that I started this chart in 2007 even though AGNC wasn't a public company until 2009. I'll discuss why later.

Mortgage spread swings and AGNC's… book value

A wider mortgage spread is unfortunately a mixed blessing for AGNC. While it benefits AGNC's interest margin, it hurts AGNC's book value. Take a look, noting that in this chart I inverted the interest margin:

Freddie Mac, AGNC

The reason for the inverted relationship is that a wider spread erodes the value of AGNC's MBS assets more than it benefits the value of its Treasury hedges. And vice versa.

Because AGNC has restrictions on the amount of its debt leverage, a declining book value means that AGNC must reduce its MBS holdings. For example, over the past two years, AGNC shrank its MBS assets from $62 billion to $48 billion. Fewer assets mean less earnings.

Mortgage spread swings and AGNC's… stock price

In this tug of war between interest margins and book value, which one do investors pay attention to? Book value, as this chart shows:

Freddie Mac, Yahoo Finance

What drives the mortgage spread

If swings in the mortgage spread is so darned important to AGNC's earnings, book value and stock price, it seems imperative to understand what makes those swings occur. It turns out to be fundamental law of economics - supply and demand.

Supply of MBS is easy to measure - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs") both report their MBS outstanding. At present a whopping $7.4 trillion of GSE MBS is outstanding. Demand for those MBS is trickier to measure because many different types of investors own them. I focused on the holdings of the two biggest and more volatile MBS investors - the Federal Reserve and banks. They together at present own $5.1 trillion MBS.

I then connected supply and demand by comparing the last 4 quarters' GSE MBS growth to the last 4 quarters' change in Federal Reserve and bank MBS holdings. Here are the results:

Freddie Mac and the Federal Reserve

If you take out the whacky Pandemic year of 2020, the correlation is pretty good. The mortgage spread was so volatile over the past two years because supply and demand got out of whack, in two phases:

Phase 1 was 2020 and 2021. MBS debt outstanding surged with the boom in home sales and home prices, reaching an annualized $1 trillion growth rate during '21. But the Federal Reserve was buying loads of debt to support the bond market and the economy in response to COVID. And banks were looking for places to put the huge amount of deposits they took in from COVID checks. The surge in demand overwhelmed even the huge rise in supply. The result was a narrowing of the spread from 2.55% during Q2 '20 to a historically low 140 during Q2 '21.

Phase 2 is 2022 to the present. MBS outstanding growth has slowed substantially because of housing affordability and supply constraints, to the point where GSE MBS growth was a measly $7 billion during this Q1. But the Fed and banks are now MBS sellers, not buyers. The Fed's MBS runoff is related to its inflation fight - raise interest rates - while banks have been selling for the liquidity and interest rate risk reasons we now know all too well. So declining demand has far outpaced slowing supply, pushing the mortgage spread up to 2.87% at the latest reading.

Phase 3: The eventual mortgage spread narrowing

AGNC management explained well in its Q1 earnings conference call the likely direction of the mortgage spread and its own profit outlook. I agree with management's view, so I'll let AGNC doing the talking:

"We think spreads could remain at these compelling levels until this [Federal Reserve] tightening cycle is well behind us. Such spread levels provide investors with meaningful incremental return and are about double the average of the last 10 years…Our portfolio can generate mid-teen returns at current valuation levels." "I think there's going to continue to be a rotation out of Treasuries into Agency MBS… If you're looking at the 10-year treasury at 3.5% and you can earn 5.25% for the same credit quality for a duration that's actually shorter than a 10 year, I think that's really compelling." I think the market is establishing that the upper bound [for the mortgage spread] that we've experienced a couple of times, and we're not far from it now, is sufficient to attract fixed income buyers to the GSE MBS market…We see it in the bond fund inflows. They were close to $60 billion in January and February…I think you see that in the formation of ETFs. BlackRock ETF has gained a lot of asset value over the last six months. DoubleLine initiated an agency ETF."

Following this logic, AGNC will have at least a year or two where the extra-wide mortgage spread will keep its interest margin unusually high. And at some point, the spread will narrow significantly, due to continued weak new mortgage supply and a recovery in MBS demand. That will push up its book value and allow AGNC to grow its assets and add even more interest income.

Is this outlook far-fetched? Not at all; it happened exactly like this after the Financial Crisis. Go back to my 3rd chart above, which compared the mortgage spread with AGNC's interest margin. The spread widened considerably during '08 and '09, then narrowed back to a more normal range. The interest margin stayed high for three years. The 4th chart shows that during the mortgage spread normalization AGNC's book value doubled, and chart 5 shows that its stock price did the same.

Valuation - A 15% dividend yield with realistic growth prospects

AGNC is currently paying a $0.12 monthly dividend, which translates into a 15% dividend yield at today's stock price. Even better than a money market fund. It is difficult to see how AGNC would be forced to cut this dividend, considering that its operating EPS continues to run at double the level of the dividend. And the conclusion of my analysis above is that operating EPS could be even higher next year and the year after. A dividend increase is therefore quite possible.

