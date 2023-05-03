Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AGNC: Mortgage Supply/Demand Shifts Will Support The 15% Dividend Yield, Buy

May 03, 2023 1:47 AM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)
Summary

  • The mortgage-to-Treasury spread drives AGNC's earnings, book value and stock price.
  • The mortgage spread in turn is driven by mortgage-backed security (MBS) supply and demand.
  • A huge drop in demand is allowing AGNC to invest at historically very high profit margins.
  • As MBS demand recovers, AGNC's book value will grow materially.
  • Not only does AGNC's dividend appear quite safe, a dividend increase in the next year or two is possible.

big arrow symbol Higher Interest Rates for Home Real Estate Ideas Savings on real estate of financial stability and growth and space for entering text on a yellow background, realistic 3D rendering.

Phiwath Jittamas

AGNC Investment, in a nutshell:

  • Buys mortgage-backed securities ("MBS").
  • Leverages on its book value capital to finance the MBS with collateralized debt.
  • Hedges the debt with Treasury-based derivatives to manage its interest rate risk.

AGNC's operations have

A history of the mortgage-to-Treasury spread

Freddie Mac and the Federal Reserve

A history of the MBS-to-Treasury spread

AGNC presentation

The mortgage spread versus AGNC's interest margin

Freddie Mac, AGNC

The mortgage spread versus AGNC's book value

Freddie Mac, AGNC

The mortgage spread versus AGNC's stock price

Freddie Mac, Yahoo Finance

The mortgage spread and MBS supply/demand changes

Freddie Mac and the Federal Reserve

