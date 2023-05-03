Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Digital Advertising Is Likely Responsible For The Rebound In Amazon's Stock

May 03, 2023
Callum Turcan profile picture
Callum Turcan
4.74K Followers

  • Historically, Amazon has leaned heavily on its cloud computing unit AWS to generate substantial operating profits to offset sizable operating losses elsewhere.
  • In recent years, Amazon's digital advertising business has become sizable.
  • Using the performance of Meta Platforms and Alphabet as a benchmark, Amazon's digital advertising unit should soon become the company's second major profit generator.
  • Amazon's digital advertising business continued to grow like a weed during the first quarter of 2023.
  • The recent rebound in Amazon's share price is likely due to investors factoring in the upside its digital advertising business could generate in the medium term.

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have bounced meaningfully off their January 2023 lows as of early May 2023. Part of that is likely due to the market factoring in the prospect of the Federal Reserve's cycle of interest rate increases

Table of the financial performance of Amazon's various business operating segments from 2020 to 2022.

Amazon's digital advertising revenues have grown at a robust pace in recent years. (Amazon - 2022 Annual Report)

Table covering the financial performance of Amazon's main business reporting segments in 2021 and 2022

AWS has historically been Amazon's main profit generator, offsetting losses elsewhere. (Amazon - Fourth Quarter of 2022 Earnings Press Release)

Table of Amazon's balance sheet statement covering the first quarter of 2023

Amazon has ample cash on hand to meet its near-term financing needs. (Amazon - First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Press Release)

