iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to mid- and large-cap stocks listed in developed markets using the Euro. The expense ratio of the fund is on the high side; 0.52%. Assets under management were surprisingly high at $7.86 billion as of May 1, 2023; high for a fund invested in a characteristically lower-return market. Nevertheless, the eurozone is also a large market, and intuitively a fair, "safe" diversifier for investors with larger portfolios.

EZU ETF has enjoyed some upside beta this year, with the fund also benefiting from a wave of inflows to the tune of about $1.4 billion over the past twelve months (see chart below).

ETFDB.com

Macroeconomic uncertainty generally prevails at the moment. Still, 2023 has been a good year for stocks thus far. Expectations have improved from the start of the year, with softer energy prices supporting sentiment. On the other hand, 2023 has not been without surprises; we have seen numerous banking crises in the U.S., and Europe has not been immune; Credit Suisse (a major Swiss bank) was sold in an emergency acquisition by UBS, announced in March 2023. The common thread through all these crises is a loss of confidence, leading to large swaths of depositors leaving, creating self-fulfilling death spirals. Higher rates set by monetary authorities throughout the world have crashed bond and loan prices, making many banks vulnerable.

More fortunately, the crises we have seen so far have not been systemic. Most banks are more than adequately provisioned, and while it is likely that some smaller and poorly provisioned banks will face similar issues in the medium term, it is unlikely that we will see a protracted or larger-scale/systemic banking crisis. This is not a financial pandemic, only the tide has gone out and revealed those who have been swimming naked (to paraphrase Buffett).

Sentiment is important to EZU as it is for all equity funds, but some more pertinent factors are inflation and energy prices. As it was reported today, eurozone inflation has been holding surprisingly high recently, with euro area annual inflation (a flash estimate) likely running to 7.0% in April 2023 year-over-year. However, as reported by the Financial Times, core inflation is settling, dipping to 5.6% in April 2023 from a eurozone record of 5.7% in March 2023. This is not a large drop, but it is the first decline since June 2022. The ECB has increased its deposit rate (central bank rate) from -0.5% in the summer of 2022 to 3.0% in March 2023. Rates are expected to continue to climb but at a slower pace.

Markets usually lead the economy by 12 months or so (give or take a few months). Therefore, I have been calling (albeit for some time, now) a general shift to stronger sentiment. Indeed, equity markets have been performing reasonably well for months, now, in spite of certain adverse financial and economic surprises. I would not rule out equity markets continuing to rise as we gradually move into a new business cycle; an outright recession is not a given. If we do see a recession, it may also be limited. The consumer is still strong and shows limited signs of weakness.

EZU had 229 holdings as of May 1, 2023. The fund seeks to track its benchmark, the MSCI EMU Index. A recent factsheet for the benchmark tells us that its trailing and forward price/earnings ratios were 14.47x and 12.43x as of March 31, 2023. The price/book ratio was 1.73x, and the indicative dividend yield was 3%. Using this data, I calculate a forward return on equity of 13.92%. While Morningstar have a current three- to five-year average earnings growth estimate of 12.36% for EZU's portfolio, I am going to assume a steadier 9% average over five years. Holding most factors constant, and disregarding share buybacks for the moment (buybacks would enhance our projected return), I calculate a headline five-year IRR potential of 13.58%.

Author's Calculations

Bear in mind this considers a portfolio-weighted risk-free rate of 2.80% and a country risk premium of 0.89% (using CRP estimates from Professor Damodaran). The table below illustrates EZU's top geographical exposures:

iShares.com

I am also holding the forward price/earnings multiple constant, at just 12.43x. I think there is plenty of potential for uplift here, but holding this constant and choosing a sub-consensus long-term earnings growth rate generates a very healthy IRR of over 13%.

In terms of volatility, EZU carries a beta of 1.29x vs. the S&P 500 (over five years). My own calculations match this, with a beta of 1.20x over two years, 1.14x over the past trading year, and more recently 1-1.3x over a short time frame (depending on precise time frame). Nevertheless, the underlying ERP is high (almost 10% on an unadjusted basis), leaving plenty of room to conclude that EZU is undervalued.

Therefore, I would take a bullish stance on Europe at this current juncture. The world is still full of uncertainty, but on a risk- and volatility-adjusted basis, I think eurozone stocks will pull through. The fund is also well diversified across various sectors (see chart below) with no unfavorably high weighting on defensive sectors, which can sometimes be the case for European funds.

Morningstar.com

EZU should perform well, and possibly even out-perform, over the next few years. There is also an implicit hedge against the U.S. dollar, as EZU holds ultimately euro-denominated stocks. And once again, I like the potential for long-term earnings multiple expansion. A move to 15x forward earnings would boost my base-case IRR from 13.58% to over 17%; not a given, by any means, but more than just possible for a mature market.