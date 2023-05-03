LRT Capital Management April 2023 Investor Update

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Dear Friends & Partners,

Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:

Strategy Month YTD 12 Months 24 Months 36 Months Inception LRT Economic Moat +6.66% +34.67% +20.75% +1.79% +16.00% +22.14% Click to enlarge

Results as of 4/30/2023. Periods longer than one year are annualized. All results are net of all fees and expenses. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures.

April was a good month for our strategy. We made money on both our hedges, which declined, and on our longs which rose slightly during the month. See the appendix for a complete attribution. I remain cautiously optimistic for the rest of the year, even though we are now entering the seasonally worst part of the year (May to late October). I see our portfolio as being very conservatively positioned. There was very little portfolio activity during the month. See the appendix for more information.

I don’t have much to report to you this month. I continue to expect economic and stock market weakness ahead, but as many of you know I don’t make short-term investment decisions based on macroeconomic sentiments. Our investment strategy remains unchanged at its core, and I think it is worth restating it periodically. We are long a highly diversified portfolio of high-quality companies: those possessing a strong competitive moat, an ability to grow and reinvest capital, and management teams with a good track record of allocating capital. We then hedge our exposure by going short market indexes, primarily small- and mid-cap index ETFs. The portfolio is carefully constructed to minimize factor tilts and over-exposure to any one market “theme”. Through this portfolio construction, we strive to minimize the impact of market fluctuations on our investments and deliver consistent returns through the market cycle. I will delve deeper into this in my next letter to you.

As always, I look forward to hearing from you and answering any questions you might have. Thank you for your continued interest and support.

Lukasz Tomicki

Portfolio Manager, LRT Capital

Attributions and Holdings as of 5/1/2023

LRT Economic Moat Return Attribution Top Twenty Holdings (%) – As of 5/1/2023 Return Attribution (%) – April 2023 RLI Corp. (RLI) 6.88 Long Equity 1.56 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 4.17 Hedges 1.14 HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) 3.52 Unlevered Gross Return 2.70 Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Deere & Company (DE) CubeSmart (CUBE) Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 3.15 3.09 2.47 2.33 2.30 Leveraged Gross Return 6.75 Net Return 6.66 Top Contributors – April 2023 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR) Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) 2.16 RLI Corp. (RLI) Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) 2.12 XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) 2.11 TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) 2.11 iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) CME Group Inc. (CME) 2.00 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 1.99 Trex Co. Inc. (TREX) Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 1.98 HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA) HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA) United Rentals, Inc. (URI) 1.93 1.92 Top Detractors – April 2023 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 1.82 Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) 1.80 HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Global Payments Inc. (GPN) 1.79 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Top Holdings Total (% of total long exposure) 51.65 Deere & Company (DE) Total Long Holdings 73 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Click to enlarge

Hedges (%) – As of 5/1/2023 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) -13.00 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap (IJR) -13.64 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) -14.03 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) -14.63 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap (IJH) -14.65 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) -15.75 Overall Net Exposure (%) 42.92 Beta-adjusted Net Exposure (%) 26.93 Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg, Sentieo.

Numbers may not add up due to rounding. Net returns are net of a hypothetical 1% annual management fee (charged quarterly) and 20% annual performance fee. Individual account results may vary due to the timing of investments and fee structure. Please consult your statements for exact results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures.

Appendix I: Portfolio Construction Software Overview

LRT separates the discretionary and qualitative process of selecting the equity holdings from the portfolio construction process which is systematic and quantitative.

Our quantitative process considers each position’s contribution to portfolio volatility, contribution of idiosyncratic vs. systematic risk, and portfolio factor (size, value, quality, momentum, vol, etc.) exposures.

The system outputs target portfolio weighs for each position. We trade mechanically to rebalance the portfolio each month to the targeted exposures. This eliminates emotions, human biases, and overconfidence risk.

Example system output:

Disclaimer and Contact Information

LRT Capital Management, LLC is an Exempt Reporting Adviser with the Texas State Securities Board, CRD #290260. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Results are net of a hypothetical 1% annual management fee (charged quarterly) and 20% annual performance fee. Individual account returns may vary based on the timing of investments and individual fee structure.

Economic Moat Strategy The LRT Economic Moat Strategy invests in a concentrated portfolio of companies with competitive advantages, purchased at attractive valuations, and held for the long term. LRT seeks to identify companies with sustainable, durable competitive advantages (“moats”) when their share prices trade at low valuations due to market inefficiencies. To find investment candidates LRT performs primary source research and detailed analysis of the nature of competition in the industries the investment candidates operate in. The portfolio construction is completed via a proprietary allocation algorithm developed by Mr. Tomicki. Manager Bio Lukasz R. Tomicki founded LRT in 2012. Prior to LRT, Mr. Tomicki founded and sold LobbyAssist, a US-based technology company that developed tracking software for state campaign finance and legislation. He holds a degree in finance from Seton Hall University, and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis where he was Valedictorian. He is a CFA Charterholder and has over a decade of investment experience. Click to enlarge

Performance

Statistics LRT S&P 500 Return 22.14% 10.64% Volatility 26.35% 14.54% Sharpe Ratio (2.0%) 0.76 0.59 Downside Deviation 26.84% 10.45% Sortino Ratio 0.75 0.83 Beta - 0.69 Correlation - 0.76 Alpha - 14.82% Tracking Error - 5.20% Information Ratio - 2.85 % Positive Months 69.29% 67.72% Analytical VaR (95%) (30.56%) (18.43%) Click to enlarge Investment Terms and Providers Structure: US LP, BVI Feeder or SMA Management Fee: 1% Performance Fee: 20% High Water Mark: Yes Lockup: None Minimum: $1,000,000 Redemption: Monthly, 30-day notice Auditor: EisnerAmper LLP Prime Brokers: Jones Trading Custodian: Goldman Sachs Fund Administrator: NAV Consulting Legal Counsel: Winston & Strawn LLP O’Neal Webster (BVI) Compliance: IQ-EQ (Blue River Partners) Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

As of 4/30/2023. Returns longer than one year are annualized. Inception is 10/1/2012. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

We invest exclusively in companies with the following three characteristics:

Competitive Advantage (Moat) ❑ ❑ High returns attract competition… absent a moat, high profits will be competed away. Moats are structural competitive advantages that protect the business: − Intangible assets, − Network effects, − High switching costs, − Process or scale-based cost advantages. ❑ Moats insulate businesses from competition and allow capital to be compounded at a high incremental rate of return. Growth ❑ Companies with moats and re-investment opportunities deserve a premium valuation. They almost never appear ‘cheap’ to traditional value investors. ❑ For companies without growth opportunities, having a moat reduces uncertainty…but does not add much value to the business. Capital Allocation ❑ ❑ Management is the link between business value and shareholder value. Even the best manager will not make an airline as profitable as a software company. ❑ Good management focuses on deepening/broadening the company’s economic moat. Bad management shovels dirt into it. Click to enlarge

