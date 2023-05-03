Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Mitsui & Co.: Solid Conglomerate With Cyclical Headwinds

May 03, 2023 3:24 AM ETMitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF), MITSY
Gary Gambino
Summary

  • Mitsui & Co. had a solid ending to FY 2023, slightly topping the last forecast and increasing the dividend another ¥5 per share.
  • Profit is expected to drop 22% in FY 2024 due to lower energy and metals prices. Forecasted dividend growth is slowing.
  • The company also released its new 3-year plan. Despite the high-minded ESG talk, most of the growth is from LNG and industrial businesses.
  • I don't expect much capital appreciation, but conservative management and well-covered 3.5% dividend provide downside protection.

Mitsui Warehouse, built by Mitsui & Co., Ltd in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Strong Results But Pricing Headwinds Have Arrived

Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSF) (OTCPK:MITSY) delivered strong results in FY 2023 with a profit of ¥1130.6 billion, beating the last forecast of ¥1080 billion, which I discussed in my

Mitsui 2023 results vs 2022

Mitsui & Co.

Iron Ore price chart

Trading Economics

Coal price chart

Trading Economics

FRED Asia LNG price chart

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Mitsui 2024 vs 2023 profit comparison

Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui new business investment 2026 plan

Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui Energy volume growth

Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui iron, coal, and copper volumes

Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui 2026 plan profit capability

Mitsui & Co.

Japanese Trading Company P/E comparison

Seeking Alpha

Gary Gambino
