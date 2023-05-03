Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Carlsberg: Still Surprising To The Upside; Stock Now Expensive

May 03, 2023 3:25 AM ETCarlsberg A/S (CABGY), CABHF, CABJF
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
970 Followers

Summary

  • Carlsberg shares have continued to climb and are currently up over 40% since my opportunistic 'Buy' rating following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • Beverage volumes in Western Europe are holding up much better than I expected in the face of significant price increases, necessary to offset inflation in its cost base.
  • While performance at the business and stock level is surprising me in a good way, these shares now look expensive.
Copenhagen, Denmark

Alexander Farnsworth/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (OTCPK:CABGY, OTCPK:CABJF, OTCPK:CABHF) has performed a lot better than I expected it to over the past year or so. Covering it with an opportunistic 'Buy' rating following the Russia-Ukraine war sell-off, my main worry was

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
970 Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.