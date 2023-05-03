Curreen Capital Q1 2023 Investor Letter

ipopba

Dear Partner,

Our fund was down 0.34% in the first quarter. During the quarter, we made three small purchases (1-2% of our fund in each). We added to our existing holdings in Credit Acceptance (CACC) (at $400/share) and Frontdoor (FTDR) (at $31.41/share), and bought a new position in Advantage Solutions (ADV) (at $1.77/share). About half of our fund is in short-term U.S. Treasuries.

In the last two quarterly letters, I have written that we are especially cautious because of the inverted yield curve. I want to share some of my analysis on inverted yield curves, both to explain our current caution and to set expectations on how long it may take before “regularly scheduled programming” resumes.

Below are all the months from the past 70 years where the U.S. yield curve inverted. The table shows how much and for how long the market rose after the initial inversion month, and how much and for how long it ultimately fell after the inversion month.

U.S. Yield Curve Inversions1, 1953-Present

What I take away from this data:

Inversions are not good news - 1978 was the best case, and the S&P still underperformed 3-month Treasuries over a 3 1/2-year period

Even when it initially rose after an inversion, the S&P ultimately provided mediocre returns

It can take 2+ years for the stock market to bottom after the first month of an inverted yield curve

6 out of the 8 inversions had a 20%+ decline within 3 years - these inversion periods have a greater risk of substantial downturn than periods that are not preceded by an inverted yield curve

It may be possible to "kick the can down the road" with a relatively resilient stock market (for example, after the 1966 and 1978 inversions), but this only seems to postpone the downturn and delay the eventual recovery

2019's inversion may have been a "kick the can" episode

The end of these inversion periods are extremely advantageous times to buy stocks

So why don’t we just sell everything and sit on Treasuries that pay 5%? First off, we own good businesses trading at low prices. They are worth more, I expect them to sell for more in a more normal environment, and I do not want to sell them at current prices. Secondly, selling everything to sit on cash works great if you can see the future, but (mere humans that we are) we cannot. Selling now to buy back later fails if the market does not decline, and it also fails if we do not buy near the bottom. I use director and executive stock purchases as a signal to buy stocks aggressively. This should give us a signal to buy when prices are attractive, but nailing the bottom is unlikely, and there is no guarantee that this buy signal will go off at all.

If the dream of a perfect plan is the enemy of a good plan, then our good and implementable plan is to seize attractive opportunities in small size, buying more aggressively when many appear at once, and buying even more if our buy signal clicks on. Our policy allows us to build a very attractive portfolio during an especially risky period in the stock market, without requiring that we divine the future or become superhuman market-timers.

To Conclude

Thank you for your commitment to Curreen Capital. I am grateful that we are making this journey together, and if you want to chat, please reach out. I enjoy speaking with current and prospective partners.

Sincerely,

Christian Ryther

Appendix

Curreen Capital Investments

Lists all positions larger than 5% of the fund

GetBusy (OTCPK:GETBF) (GETB:GB)

GetBusy provides online document exchange systems - primarily for accountants in the U.K. - and its Australian/New Zealand and U.S. business are growing well. GetBusy spun out of Reckon in August 2017 and has continued to grow since then. GetBusy does not earn money, investing through higher expenses to grow its existing businesses and attempting to launch new products. The underlying businesses are profitable and sustainable in the U.K., and potentially in the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand.

Nilörn Group (NILB:SS)

Nilorn designs and delivers tags and labels for European clothing brands. The company combines just-in-time delivery with quality design that can elevate the customer’s products in the eyes of the end consumer. Management uses free cash flow to grow the business and pay a dividend. The company’s returns on capital are about 30%.

DISCLAIMER

The information contained herein regarding Curreen Capital Partners, LP (the “Fund”) is confidential and proprietary and is intended only for use by the recipient. The information and opinions expressed herein are as of the date appearing in this material only, are not complete, are subject to change without prior notice, and do not contain material information regarding the Fund, including specific information relating to an investment in the Fund and related important risk disclosures. This document is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy any interests in the Fund. If any offer is made, it shall be pursuant to a definitive Private Placement Memorandum prepared by or on behalf of the Fund which contains detailed information concerning the investment terms and the risks, fees and expenses associated with an investment in the Fund.

An investment in the Fund is speculative and may involve substantial investment and other risks. Such risks may include, without limitation, risk of adverse or unanticipated market developments, risk of counterparty or issuer default, and risk of illiquidity. The performance results of the Fund can be volatile. No representation is made that the General Partner’s or the Fund’s risk management process or investment objectives will or are likely to be achieved or successful or that the Fund or any investment will make any profit or will not sustain losses.

Unless otherwise stated, the performance information contained herein is for the Fund and is net of a 1.50% annual asset-based management fee and a 20% annual profit-based performance allocation. As with any hedge fund, the past performance of the Fund is no indication of future results. Actual returns for each investor in the Fund may differ due to the timing of investments. 2013 – 2022 returns were prepared based on audited financial statements, and 2023 performance information contained herein has not yet been independently audited or verified. While the data contained herein has been prepared from information that Curreen Capital GP, LLC, the general partner of the Fund (the “General Partner”), believes to be reliable, the General Partner does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of such information.

Footnotes

1 There are different ways to calculate inversions. To have more years of data, I use the monthly 10 Year Constant Rate minus the 3 Month Secondary Market Rate. On FRED this data goes back to 1953 and 1934, you can find it as GS10 and TB3MS, respectively. Using older data (H1RIFLGFY10PNM and M1329AUSM193NNBR), you can see that the yield curve also inverted in 1927. Compared to the data in the table above, the 1927 inversion led to more extreme results: a 132% rise in the Dow over 28 months, followed by a decline that took the Dow down 75% vs the inversion month, bottoming 62 months later.

