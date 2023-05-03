Justin Sullivan

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) reported earnings this week that on the face of it seemed to be stellar with a strong beat on both revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

The share price, however, dropped more than 12% on the day and many investors were puzzled by the share price narrative. Some attributed it to a bear raid or sell the news type of reaction.

The Bear Thesis

I believe the real reason why the share price has dropped has nothing to do with a bear raid or "sell the news" price action. It is clear to me that Mr. Market is doubting the validity of the current marks, and prospective marks in a recession, on its AFS portfolio comprising ~$10 billion of unsecured personal loans.

One of the questions in the earnings call was on point:

Jeff Adelson Yes. Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I was just wondering if you could dig in a little bit more on the loan growth -- the loan growth expectation from here. You've been doubling the loans every quarter year-on-year. And I understand you have a lot of capital at this point, but is there a point at which you feel like you need to start selling your loans again? And then, I guess, on the actual loan sale side, what are your -- what gives you confidence that the loans you're marking on your balance sheet today, if you were to start going back to the market again, what gives you confidence that you can kind of hold on to those marks you have on the balance sheet? Thanks. Chris Lapointe Yes. Absolutely. And in terms of why we get confident in the sense that we would be able to sell the loans at where they're currently marked, every single quarter we work with a third party valuation firm that marks to market each and every one of our loans on an individual basis to account for changes in every single factor that impacts loans. So that's things like the weighted average coupon, default rates, prepayment speeds, benchmark rates, spreads as well as where secondary bonds and residuals are trading. So you see that mark to market take place every single quarter and that flows through the revenue line of our P&L.

It appears that SOFI is utilizing a third-party valuation firm to mark its Available For Sale ("AFS") loans every quarter. This is an unusual practice as normally banks' core competency is to value their assets themselves as opposed to outsourcing to an external party.

Importantly though, the valuation seems to take into account various input data points such as an average coupon, default rates, spreads, etc. However, it doesn't take into account the most reliable indicator of valuation which is comparable transactions' pricing in the market. In fact, SOFI during Q1 has not sold any AFS personal loans. If they did sell, then they would be forced to mark the whole ~$10b portfolio in line with its own comparable transactions.

Has The Business Model Changed?

SOFI's business model is meant to be originate-to-sell loans. The expectation has been that SOFI will hold the loans for 6 to 9 months and sell these.

This has not transpired as expected and in the last two quarters, SOFI has continued to grow the balance of the unsecured personal lending. The management team has indicated that it has the capital and liquidity resources to flex the model (i.e. hold loans for longer) in the different macro environments.

Let us consider the financial trajectory in the last two years:

Comparing Q1 2021 to Q1 2023, it is readily apparent where the growth is coming from. The contribution profit from Technology Platforms has decreased slightly from $15.7 million to $14.8 million in that period. The contribution loss from Financial Services narrowed by a meager ~$11 million. Both of these divisions are not really moving the dial one way or another.

Whereas the contribution profit of the Lending segment has grown exponentially from ~$87 million to ~$210 million per quarter. And this is all predominantly due to net interest income on high-yielding unsecured personal loans.

So to surmise, SOFI adjusted profitability is almost solely driven by providing capital to fund unsecured personal lending. In other words, SOFI is predominantly an unsecured personal lender and this is how they managed to deliver 50% CAGR growth rates.

The unsecured Personal Lending Model Is Attractive But Also Has Risks

The unsecured personal lending space delivers fantastic ROE throughout the economic cycle but it is also prone to material credit losses during recessionary times.

Unlike most of its peers, SOFI classifies its loan assets as AFS and this means that it is not required to comply with the expected lifetime provisioning as per the CECL accounting methodology.

Other lenders that operate under the CECL methodology, typically record a provision on day 1 that reflects lifetime expected losses and adjust that provision periodically based on economic forecasts and the expected impact of these on the portfolio. So in a sense, these lenders recognize the expected loan losses upfront.

SOFI on the other hand does not recognize any expected losses on day 1 as it expects to sell the loans prior to maturity. Whilst this is the correct accounting treatment if in substance SOFI holds loans for longer, and a recession does ensure, the marks on its portfolio could be very material. In an average recession, the marks could be well over 10% of the carrying value of the portfolio which could potentially wipe out the capital it has in the banking subsidiary. Simply put, there are no reserves on the SOFI balance sheet to buffer any potential losses.

It is, however, important to note that SOFI's portfolio is a high-quality portfolio with a FICO score average of 747; as such, the bulls would argue that losses would be manageable even in a recession. I am somewhat more pessimistic, the current expected loss on similar portfolios held by peers is ~8%, in a recession with materially higher unemployment, I fully expect the loss severity to be significantly higher. SOFI is also handicapped by the fact that it does not generate GAAP net income which would enable it to absorb the impact of any loan losses.

Final Thoughts

The fact that SOFI is not selling any unsecured personal loans and is using a synthetic valuation performed by an external party to determine its marks on the portfolio, is a clear red flag in my view. Investors should be paying close attention to how this ultimately plays out and understand how these red flags are ultimately being resolved. If a recession ensues, I would certainly expect a material mark-down of the portfolio that will deplete capital.

The only way SOFI is able to continue to print such high-growth rates is to continue to grow the unsecured personal lending portfolio. SOFI certainly has the capital and liquidity to do so, but Mr. Market is paying more and more attention to the risks of building such a relatively large portfolio (with no CECL provisions) ahead of a potential recession. I expect SOFI to grow the portfolio further which in turn may manifest in ever larger losses if and when the music stops.

I have a very small position in SOFI currently. I do not intend to add at this juncture given the red flags and risks articulated in this article.