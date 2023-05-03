Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund: Snack On This Juicy 5% Yield

Brownfield Investment Research profile picture
Brownfield Investment Research
47 Followers

Summary

  • A&W is a quick-service restaurant steadily growing its restaurant count and brand presence.
  • The company is committed to sustainability, ethical practices, and menu innovations that have strongly resonated with customers.
  • The royalty fund is an attractive investment option as it has minimal operating costs and pays a growing distribution to unitholders.

Cheeseburger with tomato and lettuce on wooden board

Alex Souto Maior

(Note: all '$' figures are CAD, not USD, unless stated otherwise.)

Introduction

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN:CA) is an income fund that owns the trademarks and royalties of over 1000 A&W locations. Its chain of restaurants

Franchise Base (Investor Presentation)

Franchise Base (Investor Presentation)

Number of Restaurants in Royalty Pool Since Inception (Investor Presentation)

Number of Restaurants in Royalty Pool Since Inception (Investor Presentation)

Distributions to Unitholders (Investor Presentation)

Distributions to Unitholders (Investor Presentation)

Annual Distributions and Payout Ratio (Investor Presentation)

Annual Distributions and Payout Ratio (Investor Presentation)

This article was written by

Brownfield Investment Research profile picture
Brownfield Investment Research
47 Followers
Part-time investor, and contributor on Seeking Alpha. I enjoy finding value in all corners of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.