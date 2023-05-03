Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Etsy: Great Company, Expensive Stock

May 03, 2023 4:16 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)EBAY, SHOP, SHOP:CA, WIX
Summary

  • Etsy is a great company. It serves a needed market and has a nice moat against competition.
  • The company saw explosive growth during COVID. It is retaining most of those customers.
  • I like the company but the stock price is richly valued at current levels.

Etsy IPO Opens On Nasdaq

Paul Zimmerman

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is one of those companies that I have personally interacted with and liked and wondered about owning it as a stock. The company is a great company with a strong platform and user base. They

Esty Marketplace GMS

Company Presentation

Active Buyers on Etsy

Company Presentation

Reactivated Buyers on Etsy

Company Presentation

Financial Results for Etsy

Company Presentation

Headcount Change for Etsy

Company Presentation

Annual Development Spend

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Kurt Christensen profile picture
Kurt Christensen
416 Followers
I am a graduate in finance. Currently working in international tax. A personal investor.

Comments

