Investment Thesis

Last time I wrote about General Motors (NYSE:GM) was in August 2022, where I questioned the company's ability to execute its EV strategy. I argued back then that the market should be focusing more on its Cruise division as it has a lot more potential to contribute towards the company's growth prospects. A lot has changed since then. Although Cruise continues to remain the differentiator for the company, in my opinion, the company, as I have argued in this article, has also been executing its EV strategy way better than I expected.

The company also had a good first quarter, beating both the top and bottom line estimates. Management also raised the company’s FY23 guidance. A major announcement was also made during the earnings call, where the management disclosed that the company would be discontinuing its trademark Bolt EV by the end of the year. In this article, I argue why such a ruthless decision along with its strong EV and ICE portfolios bodes well for the company’s future growth prospects.

A Snapshot of GM's Q1 Earnings Performance

As I mentioned earlier, GM had a strong first quarter despite the challenging macro environment. Revenue came in at $39.99 billion, up 11% year-over-year, comfortably beating estimates by $0.47. EPS came in at $2.21, beating analyst estimates by $0.47.

Management also raised the full year FY23 guidance with adjusted-EBIT now expected to come in between $11 and $13 billion compared to prior expectations of anywhere between $10.5 and $12.5 billion. The company also expects adjusted automotive free cash flow to come in between $5.5 and $7.5 billion compared to its previous forecast of anywhere between $5 and $7 billion.

The upbeat guidance could be attributed to the strong performance of company's ICE division as the likes of Buick, Cadillac, and Chevy saw demand exceeding expectations despite the macro headwinds plaguing the automakers. The performance of its more traditional ICE models also provides the company with more breathing space to execute its EV strategy, which, as described later, remains on the right track.

Discontinuing Bolt is the Right Strategy for EV Success

As mentioned earlier, a major surprise from the company’s first quarter earnings call was the management’s announcement that the company is going to phase out its trademark Bolt EV by the end of the year. In my opinion, this is actually a step in the right direction for the company, especially with respect to its EV strategy.

First, the Bolt is built on an entirely different battery platform compared to the company’s latest models, whose batteries are on the Ultium framework. The Ultium platforms are more efficient and offer a unique flexibility, which ensures that each vehicle attracts the highest output possible. Furthermore, the company, back in 2021, had already announced that the Bolt model will not be built on the Ultium platform, so continuing with the Bolt’s production made no sense whatsoever.

Second, the Bolt has been facing issues of its own with the company having to recall nearly 140,000 Bolt EVs last year on account of increased fire risk. At a time when reputation is going to play a major role in the upcoming EV wars, the last thing GM needs is to be associated with a model that’s causing more headaches than comfort.

As the company positions itself for an Ultium future through the likes of Hummer EV, Silverado EV, and Cadillac Lyriq, the Bolt would have been an unnecessary distraction. So, the ruthlessness displayed by the company with respect to Bolt could turn out to be a blessing for its EV growth prospects.

GM’s EV Strategy Remains on Track

With respect to the company’s EV plans, the strategy deployed by the company remains well on track, as evidenced by the first quarter performance. The company delivered more than 20,000 EVs in the U.S. in the first quarter, thereby increasing the company’s EV market share by 800 bps. At the same time, management also shed further light on the company’s plans of scaling up production, with respect to both the finished model and the batteries. For instance, the company’s Ultium plant in Ohio is expected to reach full capacity by the end of the year and the groundwork has been laid for starting production at the company’s Ultium plant in Tennessee.

The company has already moved to secure the supply of Lithium, one of the key components of EV batteries, by investing $650 million in a Lithium plant run by Lithium America. In addition, management also disclosed that, thanks to their battery supply chain, the company’s entire fleet would qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. This is no small feat as even the likes of Tesla and Ford have missed out on these incentives for some of their models.

Finally, as its rivals are slashing prices of their models, the fact that GM has not resorted to such a move yet is also commendable and demonstrates the kind of resilience that bodes well for the company’s growth prospects in the EV space.

Focus on EVs Does Not Mean ICE is Forgotten

The company’s strong focus on EVs does not mean that it’s leaving behind its ICE division. On the contrary, GM’s ICE division in general, and the pick-up truck segment in particular, performed strongly in the first quarter.

The company extended its leadership in the full-size pickup category as it gained a further 0.3% of market share in the first quarter. This could be attributed to the company’s “premiumization” of the pick-up models by introducing features such as the Super Cruise technology. To put things in context, the company saw dealer and customer orders for high-end trucks accounting for 60% of the overall orders, a significant jump from 45% seen during the same period last year. The company also saw 52% of the Chevrolet Silverado HD orders coming in for the high-end model.

All eyes may be on the EVs but the company’s ICE story is far from over.

Cruise Continues to Quietly Grow Behind the Scenes

Finally, I can’t complete my thesis on GM without touching upon Cruise, which in my opinion, continues to be the company’s dark horse. Cruise, in the first quarter, saw its driverless fleet increase by 86% and completed over 1.5 million driverless miles. The division's AVs are regularly completing 1,000 driverless trips with passengers every day and a small portion of the fleet is even offering driverless services 24 hours a day.

With the company’s purpose-built AV, Cruise Origin, expected to begin testing soon, the division remains on track to achieve its profitability and revenue goals by 2025.

The division may be losing money at the moment (the company lost $561 million in the first quarter), but given that GM is efficiently cutting costs elsewhere, it can afford to prioritize growth over profitability for now.

Valuation

Forward P/E Approach Price Target $44.00 Projected Forward P/E Multiple 6.5x Projected FY23 EPS $6.85 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Q1 Earnings Release, Refinitiv, and Author’s Calculations

The company, according to Refinitiv, is currently trading at a forward P/E of 5x, which is shockingly low relative to its peers. Setting aside Tesla, which continues to remain on another planet, even when compared to likes of Ford (forward P/E of 7.6x) and BMW (forward P/E of 6.8x), GM’s stock appears to be really cheap.

The stock remains undervalued even with respect to its own historical averages, which stands at 6.5x. This is the forward P/E that I have assumed for valuation purposes.

The midpoint of the company’s EPS guidance for FY23 is $6.85, which is the projected FY23 EPS that I have assumed.

At a forward P/E of 6.5x, this would give a price target of $44.00, which represents a 31% upside from the closing price on 01 May 2023.

Risk Factors

First, there’s the ongoing EV price wars. As mentioned earlier, while the company has not entered the price wars yet, there’s a sense of inevitability that sooner or later, the company will have no choice but to slash prices as well, thereby sacrificing margins for market share.

Then there’s the risk associated with Cruise. While the division might be the dark horse, there’s a possibility that the company will have no choice but to either wind down the division or sell it if it is not able to achieve profitability within reasonable time. One only needs to look at what happened with Ford and its AV division, Argo AI, to know that the demise of Cruise cannot be ruled out, although this looks impossible today.

Concluding Thoughts

Overall, I think the market needs to show some love to General Motors. Fundamentally, the company looks very strong. It’s EV strategy is well on track and the company’s decision to kill Bolt demonstrates a “do whatever it takes to win” mentality. The company has initiated some ruthless cost cutting measures and its autonomous division Cruise is on track to deliver tremendous growth in the years to come.

From a valuation perspective, the stock appears to be really cheap. I am yet to fully digest how this company is trading cheaply relative to the likes of Ford, which has its own problems.

The EV price wars may have begun and the EV revolution certainly has a rocky path ahead, but the resilience and ruthlessness shown by GM suggests that the company is ready for these challenges.