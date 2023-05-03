Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

VBK: Small-Cap Growth Stocks Are Undervalued But Remain Volatile

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • VBK invests in small-cap U.S. growth stocks.
  • The fund is most likely undervalued and should continue to perform reasonably well.
  • However, the fund is large, diversified, and likely subject to "noisy" rebalancings which affect the investment proposition longer term.
  • I think VBK should do well, but recognize that it is a better source of beta than alpha.
  • VBK might be undervalued, but in volatility-adjusted terms, it is unlikely to generate especially impressive returns.

Blue arrows pointing up mock up, success and business growth template

bpawesome

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to small-cap growth stocks. The fund's benchmark is the CRSP US Small Cap Growth Index. The expense ratio is cheap, at 0.07% (as of the end

VBK ETF Net Fund Flows

ETFDB.com

VBK ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

VBK Alternative Case

Author's Calculations

VBK ETF IRR Gauge

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.59K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.