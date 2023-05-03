Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Coinbase Stock: Don't Fight The SEC

Danil Sereda
Summary

  • Since my March bearish call on Coinbase, the stock is down ~19% amid the growing S&P 500 Index.
  • I still have the impression that downward EPS revisions are inevitable for COIN - they should weigh on the share price going forward.
  • The way the company is trying to solve the problem with the SEC by filing counterclaims does not solve the problems, but in my opinion, only exacerbates them.
  • I reiterate my earlier sell recommendation and see a downside of at least 20-25% from current share price levels.
Intro & Thesis

You are reading my second article on Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) - the first one came out back in March 2023 when 1 share was trading at over $61. Since then, the S&P 500 Index (

