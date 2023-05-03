Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

South Korea Resumes Positive GDP Growth In Early 2023

May 03, 2023 3:45 AM ETEWY, FLKR, KORU
Summary

  • The South Korean economy returned to positive economic growth in the first quarter of 2023, albeit at a modest pace of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter.
  • This followed a contraction in GDP of 0.4% quarter-on-quarter (q/q) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • South Korea is expected to face continuing economic headwinds during 2023, due to the impact of weak exports and the cumulative transmission effects of monetary policy tightening by the Bank of Korea during 2022.

South Korea Korean flag textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog

Oleksii Liskonih/iStock via Getty Images

The South Korean economy returned to positive economic growth in the first quarter of 2023, albeit at a modest pace of 0.3% quarter-on-quarter. This followed a contraction in GDP of 0.4% quarter-on-quarter (q/q) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

South Korea real GDP growth

S&P Global South Korea manufacturing PMI

S&P Global South Korea new export orders

South Korea's export markets

Comments

