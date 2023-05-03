Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Centerra Gold: Strong Downward Pressures Ahead Due To Challenging Context

May 03, 2023 4:48 AM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CG:CA), CGAURGLD
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
954 Followers

Summary

  • The future does not seem to bode well for Centerra Gold Inc, a Canadian gold and copper explorer and producer.
  • It is estimated that gold and copper prices will fall in 2023. There will not be further momentum for the yellow metal as a safe haven asset.
  • China's halt to recovery is a major problem for copper demand.
  • Investors should be aware that this stock is highly exposed to fluctuations in commodity markets, which could amplify falls in the metals prices.
  • The company is also facing some operational issues that will likely result in lower production and higher costs in 2023.

In gold mine

Alexey Dozmorov/iStock via Getty Images

This analysis supports a Sell recommendation for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) (TSX:CG:CA) stock for the reasons outlined in the article. My previous coverage on Centerra also supported a sell rating.

How Has the Centerra

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: Investing.com

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
954 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.