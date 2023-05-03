Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gold At $2,000 Troy Ounce Means Wheaton Precious Metals Is Worth Considering

Summary

  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation is well-positioned to capitalize on the run-up in gold prices.
  • Near-term COMEX gold futures are trading north of $2,000 per troy ounce as of this writing.
  • The company had a pristine balance sheet with no debt on the books and ample cash on hand as of the end of December 2022.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals runs a high-margin streaming business, and its production base is expected to grow significantly in the medium term.
  • In the current commodity pricing environment, Wheaton Precious Metals offers investments ample capital appreciation upside.

Present 1000 g of fine gold bars. a man holds gold on a black background.

Diy13

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is a metals streaming firm based in Vancouver, Canada, with an intriguing business model and ample capital appreciation upside. The company secures deals with miners across the globe that generally involve agreeing to an upfront payment

Table of the details concerning Wheaton Precious Metals' various mineral streaming deals as of the end of December 2022.

An overview of Wheaton Precious Metals' global streaming deals. (Wheaton Precious Metals - 2022 Annual Information Form)

Table of the geographical location of the mines covered by Wheaton Precious Metals' mineral streaming deals.

Wheaton Precious Metals is well-diversified in terms of where it sources its metal supplies. (Wheaton Precious Metals - 2022 Annual Information Form)

Table of Wheaton Precious Metals' income statement covering its performance in 2021 and 2022.

Wheaton Precious Metals runs a high-margin business. (Wheaton Precious Metals - 2022 Annual Report)

Table of Wheaton Precious Metals' cash flow statement covering 2021 and 2022.

Wheaton Precious Metals is a free cash flow generating powerhouse. (Wheaton Precious Metals - 2022 Annual Report)

Worked as an equity analyst for several years in the USA and have been writing financial articles and analyzing publicly traded companies for more than a decade.

Comments (1)

