Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Silver Beech Capital - Ally Financial: Stickier And More Resilient To Fear Of A Bank Run

May 03, 2023 4:15 AM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.27K Followers

Summary

  • We believe Ally's intrinsic value is more than 40% greater than its March 31 share price.
  • Ally's massive insured deposit base is stickier and more resilient to depositor fear of a bank run than other regional banks.
  • Ally has earnings power to offset credit losses in 2023 and 2024.
  • We believe Ally is an attractive investment today.

Orange colored arrow standing out from the crowd

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial ("Ally") is the largest all-digital bank in the United States, the 22nd largest bank by total assets ($192 billion), the nation's leading prime auto lender (with 6.5

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.27K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.