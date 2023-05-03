Silver Beech Capital - Ally Financial: Stickier And More Resilient To Fear Of A Bank Run
Summary
- We believe Ally's intrinsic value is more than 40% greater than its March 31 share price.
- Ally's massive insured deposit base is stickier and more resilient to depositor fear of a bank run than other regional banks.
- Ally has earnings power to offset credit losses in 2023 and 2024.
- We believe Ally is an attractive investment today.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)
Ally Financial ("Ally") is the largest all-digital bank in the United States, the 22nd largest bank by total assets ($192 billion), the nation's leading prime auto lender (with 6.5 million consumer customers), and leading auto floorplan lender (with over 23,000 dealer relationships). Most of Ally's assets are auto loans and finance receivables, but Ally also offers consumer protection insurance through its dealer channels and operates small corporate and mortgage lending businesses. Notably, Ally also offers some of the industry's most competitive deposit products: Ally was awarded "Best Checking Account", "Best Saving Account", and overall "Best Online Bank" by third-party reviews and was the first large bank to eliminate overdraft fees. We believe Ally's intrinsic value is more than 40% greater than its March 31 share price.
Ally evolved from the auto finance unit of GMAC, emerged from GMAC's restructuring as a bank holding company, and rebranded, before going public in 2014. Since then, Ally has transformed itself from a wholesale-funded, captive finance company into a full-service retail-funded automotive finance and insurance provider by steadily gaining retail deposit market share. Today, Ally's balance sheet is 85% funded (versus 43% funded in 2014) by $152 billion of deposits (versus $58 billion in 2014) across 4.4 million depositors (versus 900k depositors in 2014). Over 90% of Ally's deposits are FDIC-insured, more than any other $100+ billion-asset bank in the United States. Ally's massive insured deposit base is stickier and more resilient to depositor fear of a bank run than other regional banks.
Ally's funding transformation has driven structural improvement in net interest margins ("NIMs") from the mid-2%s to mid-3%s. Although recent interest rate increases will pressure Ally's NIMs in the short term as deposit rates rise faster than can be passed through to loans, Ally's moderate-duration assets will capture recent rate rises and should drive strong NIMs of 3.5-4.0% by 2024, and ultimately returns on equity of 12%+.
Recently, market participants have become concerned by broadly rising auto loan charge-offs and delinquencies. There are also concerns that used car prices (used cars are collateral for many of Ally's loans) have declined from COVID's supply-constrained highs. However, despite this negative macro sentiment, our analysis of Ally's balance sheet position is favorable, where 90% of Ally's auto loan book is "prime credit" (FICO score over 620). And although Ally "over-earned" in 2021 and 2022 when credit losses did not materialize, Ally has earnings power to offset credit losses in 2023 and 2024 should they exceed existing loss reserves.
Moreover, Ally's balance sheet already reflects a 30% decline in used car prices between 2021 and 2023 as its base case underwriting assumption. Ally has reserved ~3.6% of its auto loans for losses. We do not believe Ally's credit losses will exceed those already underwritten. To help contextualize the conservatism of Ally's ~3.6% auto credit loss reserve, we note that during the Global Financial Crisis ("GFC") of 2007 and 2008, GMAC auto finance credit losses peaked in 2009 at ~2.3%.
We believe Ally is an attractive investment today because:
- Resilient Deposit Base & Assets: Ally's deposits are large, diverse, and insured. Ally has moderate duration assets and no hold-to-maturity book. Ally's balance sheet is resilient against banking sector concerns over asset-liability duration matching.
- Auto Credit Losses Already Provisioned: Ally has appropriately reserved its balance sheet for potential losses. Moreover, Ally's earnings power can offset excess credit losses (which we don't believe will significantly materialize).
- Attractive Valuation: At $25.49 per share as of March 31, Ally trades at ~85% tangible book value and a mid-single digit price-to-earnings ratio on trough 2023 earnings. We believe returns on equity of 12%+ remain achievable for Ally, implying intrinsic value above $36 per share and offering 40% upside from March 31 price levels.
