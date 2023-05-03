Enterprise Products Partners: Fear Is In The Air - Time To Be Greedy
Summary
- Despite headwinds in the underlying energy sector, Enterprise Products Partners reported a good earnings release.
- The leading MLP leveraged a solid performance in its petrochemicals segment. It's also scheduled to put into service about $3.8B in assets this year.
- As such, near-term demand headwinds have not discouraged management from Enterprise's positive medium-term outlook.
- EPD's valuation isn't aggressive. Its price action also suggests that dip-buying sentiments remain robust.
- With an NTM distribution yield of nearly 8%, income investors should capitalize on the recent selloff to add more exposure.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Leading midstream MLP Enterprise Products Partners or Enterprise (NYSE:EPD) reported a good earnings release amid tough sector headwinds yesterday (May 2).
Enterprise demonstrated strength in the petrochemicals segment. However, EPD also cautioned it was attributed "more due to a supply shortage than stronger demand."
As a result, Enterprise still needs to navigate the near-term demand headwinds that continue to buffet EPD and its peers. Accordingly, the recovery in China's industrial demand has been lackluster.
While China's consumer spending is a bright spot for its domestic economy, its "softness in production is a reflection of a global slowdown." Therefore, the recent manufacturing PMI release indicating a "surprise decline" in April likely spooked energy investors.
Enterprise highlighted that "China has recovered quicker than expected on the LPG demand." However, the company also cautioned that "future quarterly demand may drop off."
The MLP also cautioned in its assessment of "near-term mixed signals," even though it remains optimistic about the MLP's prospects "in the medium to long term."
As such, we assessed that long-term EPD investors are unlikely to be worried about Enterprise's ability to continue bolstering its distribution growth moving ahead.
Enterprise reminded investors that "the US petrochemicals industry has a structural feedstock advantage." In addition, management stressed that refining in the US is "competitive and technologically capable."
As such, it believes that "US production is expected to continue to grow," and Enterprise is well-positioned to continue growing its production and ability to "export hydrocarbons out of the US to points all over the world where they're needed."
Notably, Enterprise reminded investors that the MLP is slated to put into service about "$3.8B of assets" in 2023, supporting its EBITDA growth prospects.
Enterprise also communicated its growth CapEx range of between $2.4B to $2.8B, suggesting that the MLP is confident of its medium-term outlook. In addition, management accentuated that the increase in projects was not attributed to "cost overruns or delays on projects."
Instead, it indicates the MLP's "confidence in potential opportunities for growth" as Enterprise leverages its world-class distribution system while benefiting from export growth.
As such, Enterprise is expected to meet full-year expectations of $9.2 billion in EBITDA. However, it represents a slight decline relative to FY22's $9.31B in adjusted EBITDA.
Wall Street estimates suggest that Enterprise could post an adjusted EBITDA of $9.39B in adjusted EBITDA for FY23, up less than 1% YoY.
EPD posted an adjusted EBITDA of $2.32B in FQ1, largely in line with expectations. As such, it does put some pressure on the MLP's ability to bolster its distributable cash flow or DCF per share in FY23.
The consensus estimates penciled in a DCF per share projection of $3.5 for FY23, down 0.8% from the previous year.
Despite that, Enterprise's distribution per unit of $1.96 (annualized) is well covered by its DCF per share estimate.
As such, Enterprise's ability to continue raising its distribution per unit in the range of "5%-6% regularly" doesn't seem to be at risk.
EPD's valuation seems to be fairly valued at the current levels. Seeking Alpha Quant reflected a C valuation grade for EPD.
However, concerns over its growth factors (D-) are a headwind that investors must consider, as discussed in its ability to bolster adjusted EBITDA growth in FY23.
EPD's price action remains constructive, as dip buyers returned in early March as EPD sold off due to the banking crisis triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ).
Management also demonstrated its unit-picking prowess by buying back units at an "average price of $24.89 per unit, for a total cost of $17 million." The repurchase levels were close to the lows seen in March, suggesting that management likely saw value in its units back then.
We assessed that buyers have also returned this week to support EPD as it attempts to fend off recent selling pressure due to the decline in underlying crude oil prices.
Despite its fair valuation, EPD's NTM distribution yield of nearly 8% is attractive. With a wide economic moat and constructive price action, investors looking to buy the recent dips should consider adding more exposure here.
Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for Technology, Software, and the Internet. See: https://seekingalpha.com/who-to-follow
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022. See: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4578688-seeking-alpha-contributor-community-2022-by-the-numbers
Unlock the key insights to growth investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.
Transform your investment strategy with our popular Investing Groups service.
Ultimate Growth Investing specializes in a price action-based approach to uncovering the opportunities in growth and technology stocks, backed by actionable fundamental analysis.
We believe price action is a leading indicator.
Price action analysis is a powerful and versatile toolkit for the informed investor because it can be used to analyze any publicly traded security. As such, it offers investors with invaluable insights into understanding market behavior and sentiments.
Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.
Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis.
We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups.
Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.
Lead writer JR's profile:
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I led company-wide award-winning wealth management teams that were consistently ranked among the best in the company.
I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I was the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major. I graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate from the Armor Officers' Advanced Course as I finished first in my cohort of Armor officers. I was also conferred the Best in Knowledge award.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments