Electronics Sector Reports Greatest Improvement In Supply Chains Since 2001

Markit
Summary

  • Price pressures in the electronics sector are coming down, notably for consumer electronics.
  • New orders continue to fall at a steeper rate than production.
  • With input cost pressures easing amid improving supply chains and falling demand, selling price inflation has moderated from the unprecedented rates seen during the height of the pandemic.

A heap of electronic and computer hardware waste for recycling

Mindful Media/E+ via Getty Images

Improving supply chains are helping global electronics companies fulfil backlogs of orders and stabilise production after substantial output losses incurred late last year. The supply of semiconductors, for example, is now almost back to normal.

S&P Global Electronics PMI

S&P Global PMI

S&P Global Electronics PMI

Global Component

Global Component

S&P Global Electronics PMI

S&P Global Electronics PMI

