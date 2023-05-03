Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Orla Mining: Patience Required

May 03, 2023
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Orla Mining was one of the best-performing precious metals names in 2022, eking out a 6% return vs. a 15% decline in the Gold Juniors Index.
  • This outperformance was not surprising, given that it was one of the few miners to beat production/cost guidance in a year plagued by inflationary pressures and supply chain headwinds.
  • However, Orla is not cheap after doubling off its 2022 lows & while mining law reforms shouldn't affect CR Oxides, it's unclear if they will impede growth at the project.
  • Given the recent mining law reforms, that Orla continues to look close to fully valued short term, and its difficult comps on deck, I continue to see more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector.

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun and the results have been mixed, with solid reports out of Alamos Gold (AGI) and Agnico Eagle (AEM

Camino Rojo Operations

Camino Rojo Operations (Company Website)

Orla Mining - Quarterly Operating Metrics

Orla Mining - Quarterly Operating Metrics (Orla Mining - Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Orla Mining - Quarterly Gold Production

Orla Mining - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Orla Mining - Quarterly AISC, Gold Price, AISC Margins vs. Q1 2023 Estimates

Orla Mining - Quarterly AISC, Gold Price, AISC Margins vs. Q1 2023 Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Gold Producers - 2022 AISC Ranked

Gold Producers - 2022 AISC Ranked (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Orla Mining - Income by Segment & Corporate G&A

Orla Mining - Income by Segment & Corporate G&A (Company Filings)

ORLA - Weekly Chart

ORLA - Weekly Chart (StockCharts.com)

Marathon Gold vs. Orla Mining Performance

Marathon Gold vs. Orla Mining Performance (StockCharts.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, MGDPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

