Has Europe Picked Up The Equities Baton From The U.S.?

Summary

  • European stocks have left most of their global peers in the dust throughout the relief rally that began last October.
  • To understand Europe’s recent outperformance, particularly versus the US, it is instructive to look more deeply into how these compositional differences have played out in response to the big shifts in the economic and interest-rate backdrop and risk appetite over the past year.
  • Investor conviction in European equities has enjoyed a strong resurgence in recent months, as indicated by the Lipper fund flows data.

European economic recession, crash, collapse, crisis and Europe economy down concept. Wooden blocks in with coins in dark black background.

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

By Indrani De, CFA, PRM; Mark Barnes, PhD; and Zhaoyi Yang, Global Investment Research

European stocks have left most of their global peers in the dust throughout the relief rally that began last October. After

Global equity index returns

FTSE US Government Bond 7-10 Years Index and FTSE EMU Government Bond 7-10 Years Index

Dividend yields

Regional index industry weights

Select FTSE All-World industry index returns

Regional Technology and Financials index returns

Regional cumulative equity fund flows

