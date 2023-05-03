Natalya Bosyak/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) is, no matter how you choose to view it, a "safe" company, as I see it. I've had a positive foundational thesis for the company and its high yield for over a year, and those who invested based on my last bullish stance have seen significant outperformance compared to the market here.

Orange Performance Seeking Alpha (Seeking Alpha)

In that way, the investment has been a resounding success. Some of the upside I've forecasted has materialized, simply because Orange was much too cheap before - now it's starting to look more normalized, at a double-digit ORAN share price. Still, there is room for upward momentum here.

This brings me to my thesis for the company as we update for 2023.

Orange - an update after 1Q23

We have 1Q23 reported from the company - only last week, as a matter of fact. If you recall from my previous articles, Orange is a not-class-leading, but average telecommunications company from a broader perspective, but one that's market-dominating in some key geographies. Generally speaking, I would say that its average profitability metrics in the sector call for it to trade somewhat lower than some of its better peers.

However, Orange has very good safety scores and profitability. Despite being a volatile telco with content, it has never seen its ROIC drop negatively, even net of WACC. For the 2022 period, Orange managed over a 1% RoIC, and for this company, that's impressive.

Looking at straight numbers, you'll see that company's net margins and operating margins are not class-leading. A net income margin of 0.5% cannot be considered good, even if some other telcos are actually negative. But the company's fundamentals and dividend coverage do make up for that. Furthermore, Orange has attractive exposure. 41.1% to France, 24.6% to rest of Europe, and 17.3% enterprise. Even though the company does have its growth regions in Africa/Middle East that currently makeup around 15% of revenues, the company is really a play on central Europe and France.

What I've been looking at when it comes to Orange is how the various recovery executions have been working out. And in 1Q23, we saw positive signs from several of the company's segments.

First off, Spain. It's been a problem for the company for some time - but its back to retail revenue growth this quarter. The company on a high level managed a revenue growth of 1.3%, pushing above €10.6B for the quarter, and Spain is no longer dragging this result down, which is a positive. Also, despite cost and macro, the company managed to increase EBITDAaL during the quarter - that's an achievement worth mentioning.

Orange IR (Orange IR)

I also want you to note the company's significant drop in eCapex, while many companies in the same sector are seeing the exact opposite. Here we're starting to see results from Orange front-loading its CapEx over the past few years. Another positive.

The company's market position enabled it to increase prices to grow its revenues. The company also added over 280,000 FTTH ads for the quarter, and these trends are not in France alone. In fact, on a broad basis for Europe, you can see growth across the board for the company, and not small. Spain and other European countries are contributing to mobile service rev growth of 3% and convergent service rev growth of 4.2%.

The company's growth segments, in Africa and the Middle East, are also still intact and offering significant growth.

Orange IR (Orange IR)

This latest quarter means that Orange feels comfortable fully confirming the ongoing guidance for 2023. That means slight EBITDAaL growth, a strong decrease in eCapex, and over €3.5B in organic cash flow on the telco side, together with a lower net debt of around 2x. The dividend has been "confirmed", more or less, at €0.72, payable in the calendar of 2024.

When you invest in Orange, you get a lot of clarity. And that is part of the reason I believe we're up at this time - people like, and want that clarity from investments.

I have been guiding for significant improvements on the side of ORAN for several years at this point, and my position is now significantly in the green with good market-beating RoR, at a level where I see the case that some investors make that Orange has reached at least parts of its upside potential.

If we see more growth, then there is reason to believe this company might go higher. However, if you like me are up over 30% in a relatively short time, you may want to look at your options here. There is upside, but there is also volatility here.

I don't need to draw you a diagram of what happens when earnings increase and capital expenditures decrease. That's what happened in the last quarter, and that's what will continue to happen - I believed that in my last article, and I see that continuing to happen at this time. This means that trends will continue to improve, likely alongside valuation/share price.

The company's yield is safe - and any risks to Orange at this time should be considered very macro, or relatively minor. There was some comparative weakness in French net adds - not as strong as they were a year ago - but still over 250k for the quarter. It wasn't churn either - churn is actually within expectations for the time being, and it was really just slightly lower adds, driven somewhat by economic macro, no doubt.

When most concerns are regarding comparatively small matters like wage growth, churn, and specific market trends in fiber or convergent, your worries are relatively small. I believe we've entered an upward sort of trend and trajectory for this company, and one that for the time being is likely to continue.

Let's look at what this does to the company valuation.

Orange - The updated valuation

After such a significant outperformance as we've seen here, the question is always - and fairly - asked if the time has come to do some profit rotation. In this case, I would say that it's possible for you to do so, but I would be careful. My price target for the native share in my last article was €14/share. However, I acknowledge that this is a relatively high price target.

For the following reason.

The overall PT for Orange, for the native, comes to no more than €12.45 on average, from a range of €8 to €15.5. So my target is relatively high on this range, and we're already down to 9 out of 19 at a "BUY", compared to 11 only a few months back.

The comparative upside for Orange at this time, considered for the ADR and at historical multiples, is still at double digits - even far higher than 10% per year.

Orange Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

On the surface of it, this looks pretty damn good. However, you also need to account for the fact that Orange is far more volatile and harder to forecast than most Telcos. Now, this could be historical - maybe it'll be different going forward. But I say it takes some time in order to change a track record such as this one.

Orange Analyst accuracy (F.A.S.T Graphs)

So, with those two things out of the way, those are really my main arguments for why I think things might be lower than you expect going forward. I don't see another 30% RoR is all that easy to come by in the short term, based on this macro and these trends, even if the yield is safe and the company will likely improve results as guided for.

A DCF for Orange S.A shows us that even growing at higher- single-digit numbers from a combination of organic growth and better profit from lower eCapEx, the company is problematic above $12-$14/share based on sector averages and growth rates.

I've considered actually lowering my expectations and price target for Orange - even by a half-euro - but my stance remains that the combination of yield and fundamental safety because this is BBB+ at extremely low leverage for a Telco, justifies the relatively high PT.

Doubly so, if you understand that this is a risk going forward - and that you may indeed see a decline.

The short of it is - Orange had an excellent 1Q23, barring the company's net adds, which saw some weaknesses on the French side. CapEx continues to go down, and the thesis I called for is materializing, albeit slowly. I expect Orange to climb further, which is why I'm not selling a single share, yet. But I know several analysts who have actually changed their thesis on Orange to a "HOLD" rating.

I'm not one of those analysts - not yet, at least. But we're approaching levels where I can more and more understand people rotating.

This is my current thesis on Orange.

Thesis

My thesis on Orange is as follows:

Orange is one of the more appealing Telcos in terms of valuation, in all of Europe. I currently invest in telco/communication stocks like Comcast (CMCSA), but Orange is still part of my long-term portfolio.

The company still has an upside of 15-20%, which is well above the overall market here.

Orange is a "BUY" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around €14/share - though every investor of course needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I can no longer call Orange a "cheap" stock. It's now attractive, but not cheap.