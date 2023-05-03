Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Covestro: Darkest Hours Have Passed

May 03, 2023 6:21 AM ETCovestro AG (COVTY), CVVTF1 Comment
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • The company starts to be on the road back to mid-cycle earnings estimate.
  • €500 million buyback resumed with a third tranche of €75m starting in May.
  • EBITDA was well above the guidance range of €100-150 million.

Covestro buildings and plant, Antwerpen, Belgium

ClaudineVM

After having commented on BASF's latest results with a publication called 'We See Light And Shadow In Q1', it is now Covestro's (OTCPK:CVVTF)(OTCPK:COVTY) turn. As a reminder, we were cautious about the company's short-term horizon

Performance Materials EBITDA evolution

Performance Materials EBITDA evolution

Solutions & Specialties EBITDA evolution

Solutions & Specialties EBITDA evolution

Covestro ongoing buyback

Covestro ongoing buyback

BASF TDI capacity in EU

BASF TDI capacity in EU

Covestro mid-cycle EBITDA

Covestro mid-cycle EBITDA

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.84K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.