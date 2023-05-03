Rich Fury

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) reported Q1 2023 earnings on May 1st, 2023. After delivering a triple beat, shares reversed their pre-market boost and sold off significantly throughout the day. The downward decline didn't stop on May 2nd as shares broke through the $5 level back into the high $ 4's. Normally it's considered a good sign when a company not only beats on the top and bottom line but increases its annual projections. Sometimes the market doesn't act logically, and after a string of earnings beats, shares look like they are making a run on their 52-week lows. In 2 days, shares have declined more than -20%, and with more banks failing and another rake hike likely, shares may touch their 52-week lows again. I read through the earnings material several times and watched Anthony Noto's interviews outside of the earnings call. My conviction still remains high as my investment thesis hasn't changed, even though my investment is significantly in the red. I have been wrong the entire time, and each time it looks like shares are going to turn the corner, they just go lower. Sometimes you can drive yourself crazy, speculating on what may or may not occur. I am basing my decisions on the information I have available, and while shares are swimming in a sea of red, if they break the $4.50 level, I will be compelled to dollar cost average again. Investing in SOFI isn't for the faint of heart, and it could get worse before it gets better.

What some people may be overlooking from the Q1 conference call

Toward the middle of the conference call, Mr. Noto disclosed that Technisys recently signed one new client in Mexico and has entered into a proof of concept stage with a large U.S. legacy financial institution. I cannot stress how important this is. Technisys wasn't just acquired for internal synergies and efficiencies. SOFI's vision has always been to create a best-in-class cyber platform between Technisys and Galileo to offer a turnkey full-stack digital banking solution and capitalize on Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). BaaS represents a $7 trillion market opportunity, and the revenue generated from embedded financial services is expected to exceed $183 billion globally in 2027, which is a 180% increase from 2022. The acquisitions of Galileo and Technisys allow SOFI to create a frictionless environment that works exactly how they envision it, bring new products to market when they desire, and lower their annual costs by owning the entire backend. This platform can also be monetized by large and small financial institutions looking to upgrade their infrastructures.

Approximately 80% of financial institutions run core banking systems they built themselves. These banking institutions use software designed in the pre-internet era for physical branch banking. As banking has become digitized, there's been exponential growth in the volume of transactions and inquiries. These financial institutions weren't built to handle the pressures created by the modern digital front-end that their customers required. For regional banks and other financial institutions to meet the future's personal finance demands, they are going to need to overhaul their backends and sunset their antiquated technologies. If this wasn't the case, why would a "large U.S legacy financial institution," as Mr. Noto labeled them, engage in a proof of concept stage with Technisys?

I am not sure why this opportunity isn't being discussed further. As of 5/1/23, these were the 15 largest banks by total assets:

Internally, transitioning to the technology stack from Technisys is projected to create $75 - $85 million in cumulative cost savings from 2023 to 2025, and $60 - $70 million of cost savings on an annual basis from 2025 onward. If a "large U.S legacy financial institution" moves to the same technology stack, SOFI will be monetizing the same platform that is saving them large amounts of expenses annually. If SOFI is successful in this endeavor, it could create a ripple effect as a large amount of credibility will instantly be associated with the cyberbank platform. In the end, this is a business segment still in its infancy, and the upside potential could be massive. I don't have a crystal ball, but SOFI is positioned to be a leader in the underlying infrastructure for cloud banking. I think this is a massive opportunity as not many companies have the ability to build out the entire backend the way SOFI can, as they own from point A to point B with everything in between.

The Triple Beat that didn't matter to the market

On 5/1/23, SOFI delivered GAAP EPS of -$0.05, which was a $0.03 beat, $460 million of revenue which was a beat of $23.22 million, and they raised guidance that was provided on the Q4 call on both the top and bottom line. It's no secret that I am bullish on SOFI, and regardless of the percentage lost on my investment to date, my investment thesis hasn't changed because the management team continues to deliver operationally. SOFI continues to drive QoQ revenue and EBITDA growth despite external obstacles they have no control over. SOFI's revenue was predominantly generated through its student loan business, and the moratorium has forced SOFI to pivot in real-time and allocate resources to building out other revenue streams. In the face of adversity, SOFI has become a 360-degree financial institution, providing a suite of products to meet its member's needs.

One of the aspects that was heavily in focus was the impact of the Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) fiasco on SOFI's deposits. I had previously speculated that SOFI wouldn't be impacted as individuals looking for new banking homes would consider SOFI due to their 4% plus interest and that SOFI customers wouldn't be leaving SOFI for traditional banks offering less than 1% on savings accounts. SOFI added roughly $2.7 billion of deposits in Q1, with more than 90% deriving from direct deposit members. This is a big factor because it's a nuance to leave a bank and set up your financial life from direct deposit to automatic bill payments. I feel a key differentiator between SOFI and other financial institutions was that during the banking crisis, SOFI increased its FDIC insurance capabilities from offering $250,000 to $2 million within a week. This provided an additional level of safety to its member base and increased the number of deposits being insured from 92 – 97%. When SOFI reported the first month of Q2 had finished and during the Q&A session, Mr. Noto indicated that the trend indicates SOFI will end Q2 with a similar level of deposit growth in the $2 billion-plus range.

Of the 25 banks I follow, 23 had reported Q1 earnings. SOFI saw the 5th largest deposit growth by dollar amount, and if New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) didn't acquire assets from Signature Bank, SOFI could have taken the 4th spot. Of the 23 banks that reported from this group, 9 banks saw deposit growth, and 14 banks saw outflows on their deposits. Speculation is nothing but speculation, and what counts is how consumers vote with their actions. SOFI added 433,000 members in Q1 as its membership base approached 5.66 million. If customers were unhappy, we would see declines in members and deposits. That's not the case, and given what Mr. Noto disclosed, it doesn't seem to be the case for Q2 either. Over the past year, SOFI's deposits have grown by $8.86 billion (766.55%), and its average member deposit has increased by $1,472.10 (492.61%) from $298.84 to $1,770.93.

SOFI's lending business increased QoQ as personal loan and student loan originations outpaced declining home loan originations. There has been speculation about SOFI's origination business and the liquidity of their book, but it's just that, speculation. SOFI is in the same position as every other financial institution, they take on risk with every loan they write. The difference is SOFI has a smaller book than most, which makes unforeseen delinquencies problematic if they occur. Everyone should understand the risk before making an investment, but nobody has a crystal ball, and there is nothing to support a doomsday scenario in my mind.

At the end of Q1 2023, 44% of SOFI's loans were funded by deposits, and the $2.7 billion of additional deposits helped fund the new originations of $3.6 billion. SOFI has over $20 billion in total capacity to fund loans and meet liquidity obligations. Individuals who have taken personal loans through SOFI have a weighted average income is $164,000 with a weighted average FICO score of 747. While nobody can predict who will fall on hard times, SOFI's delinquency and charge-off rates are below pre-COVID levels. You can either choose to trust the numbers or be skeptical. I am not saying to blindly trust management, but I trust the numbers they are providing while being completely aware that a run on their deposits would negatively impact their liquidity. I am not seeing evidence that outflows or elevated levels of delinquencies are occurring, and until this occurs, I am not buying into the speculation or what-if debates.

Where do we go from here?

I didn't think SOFI would decline under $5 and strongly felt that if a triple beat occurred we would see shares rally. I was wrong, and the opposite occurred. It looks as if the market wasn't thrilled with guidance, but is there anything to really be mad at? I like looking at trends, so let's look at SOFI's previous guidance and actual earnings trends. For Q4 2022, SOFI guided between $420 - $225 million on revenue and between $42 - $47 million on Adjusted EBITDA. SOFI delivered $443 million of revenue and $70 million of Adjusted EBITDA. SOFI increased 2022 year-end numbers several times, and its final guidance going into year-end was to finish 2022 generating between $1.517 billion - $1.522 billion of revenue and between $115 - $120 million of Adjusted EBITDA. SOFI finished 2022 with $1.54 billion in revenue and $143 of Adjusted EBITDA. In Q1 of 2023, it was a similar story as the range was $430 - $440 million of revenue and $40 - $45 million of Adjusted EBITDA. SOFI delivered $460 million of revenue and $76 million of EBITDA.

SOFI has continuously exceeded its guidance. In Q1 of 2023, SOFI generated 29.87% of 2022's total revenue and 53.15% of the Adjusted EBITDA generated. There isn't much to complain about here. In Q2 2023, SOFI has guided for $470 - $480 million of revenue and $50 - $60 million of Adjusted EBITDA. This would signal better Adjusted EBITDA margins and continued YoY top-line growth. SOFI also raised its 2023 guidance as they are projecting to deliver between $1.955 billion - $2.02 billion of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $268 million to $288 million. I can't predict what will occur, but with 1/3rd of 2022 in the books, if SOFI was experiencing hardships, would they be raising guidance across the board? When SOFI stops delivering on the numbers is when I will stop taking them at face value.

The forward earnings estimates see revenue increasing to $7.86 billion and EPS increasing to $2.29 in 2032. The current EPS estimate for 2023 is -$0.24, which will probably get revised as SOFI delivered -$0.05 of EPS in Q1 and is expected to be profitable in Q4. I still feel there is a runway of growth, and while looking out to 2032 is very long-term, I think these estimates could be conservative. When I look at EPS, I think we're more likely to see SOFI come in at -$0.11 for 2023 and start its annual EPS in positive territory in 2024. I could be incorrect, but SOFI continues to drive QoQ growth in both Adjusted EBITDA and revenue, so I think it's entirely possible. While SOFI is operating throughout an unpredictable environment, I think they come out of 2023 in a profitable position, and 2024 could be a break-out year.

Conclusion

The market didn't like SOFI's earnings or guidance, as shares declined more than -20% in 2 days. Luckily for me, I am not a day trader. While SOFI continues to grow its top and bottom line QoQ, and there is a clear path to profitability sooner than later, SOFI continues to be an underperforming investment. If you're an investor in SOFI or considering starting a position, do a lot of research on the sector and on SOFI in particular. Nothing is written in stone, and SOFI could continue to underperform. The question is, do you take management at face value or not? For me, there was nothing in the earnings call that changes my investment thesis. Maybe it will take longer for my investment to get back to even, but I believe that will occur, and this will be a profitable investment for me. If members weren't happy with SOFI, its member-base, and deposits wouldn't continue to grow. Management has earned tremendous amounts of credibility as they have overcome many different obstacles along the way. At some point, what was once their largest business in student loans will be fully operational, and the macro-environment will ease. If SOFI continues to exceed estimates QoQ, at some point, the dark cloud will need to dissipate, and sentiment should change drastically.