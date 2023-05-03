Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

May 03, 2023 7:11 AM ETAAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, ASML, AXP, C, CRM, FCX, GOOG, GOOGL, GS, GS.PA, GS.PC, GS.PD, GS.PJ, GS.PK, HD, META, MS, MSFT, NFLX, NVDA, PYPL, SCHW, TSM, V
John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.97K Followers

Summary

  • Fisher’s 13F portfolio value increased from ~$148B to ~$165B in Q1 2023.
  • They increased Boeing Company, Booking Holdings, and Citigroup while decreasing Netflix, Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.
  • The top three stock positions are Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. They add up to ~13% of the portfolio.
Magnifying glass on top of financial market info

SusanneB

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Kenneth Fisher’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Fisher Asset Management’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/01/2023. Please visit

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
22.97K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, META, C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.