RPAR: Should Likely Perform Well In A Recessionary Environment

May 03, 2023 7:41 AM ETRPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)
Summary

  • The RPAR ETF is a convenient way to access risk-parity strategies.
  • The RPAR ETF's design was flawed, as it had a heavy weight in TIPS bonds that was expected to go up in inflationary environments.
  • Instead, TIPS bonds were the worst performing asset class in 2022 as inflation soared due to the bonds' duration risk.
  • Going forward, I believe the RPAR ETF should do well in a recessionary environment as expectations for interest rate cuts build due to the fund's heavy bond exposures.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) applies risk-parity concepts to construct a portfolio that is expected to perform well in all economic scenarios. Unfortunately, the fund placed a heavy weight in TIPS bonds, which failed to protect the fund during 2022's

RPAR invests in diversified asset classes

Figure 1 - RPAR invests in diversified asset classes (RPAR investor presentation)

Manager believes combined portfolio will produce similar returns to equities with lower risks

Figure 2 - Manager believes combined portfolio will producer returns similar to equities but with lower risk (RPAR investor presentation)

RPAR current allocation and historical returns

Figure 3 - RPAR current allocation and historical returns (RPAR investor presentation)

RPAR pays a modest distribution yield

Figure 4 - RPAR pays a modest distribution yield distribution (Seeking Alpha)

SPY annual returns

Figure 5 - SPY annual returns (morningstar.com)

REal GDP for Q1/23 was 1.1%

Figure 6 - Real GDP for Q1/23 was 1.1% (BEA)

RPAR should do well in a bad economy

Figure 7 - RPAR should do well in a bad economy (RPAR investor presentation)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

