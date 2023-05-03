Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

WPP PLC (WPP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 6:49 AM ETWPP plc (WPP), WPPGF
WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Read - CEO

John Rogers - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lena Gainer - BNP Paribas

Thomas Singlehurst - Citi

Julien Roch - Barclays

Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs

Adrien de Saint Hilaire - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Omar Sheikh - Morgan Stanley

Silvia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank

Mark Read

Good morning, everybody. And welcome to our 2023 First Quarter Results Call. I'm here in Sea Containers with John Rogers, Tom Waldron and our Investor Relations team. And I'll just take you briefly through the highlights before John takes you through our financial performance. And we'll come back to close to the end and take your questions.

On page 2, of the presentation you should note our cautionary statement, which is important.

So turning to page 3, and then 4, are highlights of the first quarter. I think we had a positive start to the year, reflecting continued momentum in the business and continued investment in our offer. We delivered first quarter growth of 2.9%. I think, pretty much in line with our expectations, and maybe even very, very slightly ahead against probably the toughest comp of last year.

We saw growth across the business at 3% Ii our Integrated Agencies, 2.2% in our Public Relations, Public Affairs firm, and 1.9% in our Specialist Agencies, I should just call out strong performance from GroupM at 6.1% and also strong performance from Ogilvy. We continue to improve our work. We topped the WARC, the World Advertising Research Council ratings in media, in creative and effectiveness in all three categories, and delivered $1.5 billion in net new business in Q1.

I should also point out Ogilvy's won Agency of the Year, at Clio's two nights ago

