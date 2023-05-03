Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Yum China Serves Up Hot Margins, But Warns Of 'Uncertain' Recovery

May 03, 2023 7:53 AM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)
Bamboo Works
Bamboo Works
4.56K Followers

Summary

  • Yum China recorded strong sales growth and its highest quarterly restaurant margin since 2017 on sales leveraging, improved efficiencies, cost controls and temporary relief.
  • The restaurant operator said its recovery from three years of Covid controls will be ‘gradual and uncertain,’ noting same-store sales remain below pre-pandemic levels.
  • While the recovery is clearly still a work-in-progress, the company’s broader efficiencies, combined with cost controls, carried through to its bottom line.

Yum China logo outside building

Robert Way

The operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China reported its same-store sales rose 8% year-over-year in the first quarter.

After serving up some cautiously optimistic financials three months ago, Yum China Holdings Inc. (

This article was written by

Comments

