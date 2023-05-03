Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ZIM Integrated: Betting On A Special Dividend Surprise

May 03, 2023 8:05 AM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.66K Followers

Summary

  • On April 3rd, ZIM Integrated Shipping paid ($6.4) what many market observers believe to be the last large dividend for the foreseeable future.
  • I disagree and like the odds of betting on a dividend upside in 2023, as ZIM continues to see 'returning cash to shareholders a priority'.
  • Investors should not neglect to consider that the volatility in shipping rates is clearly skewed to the upside . . .
  • . . . anchored on (1) an improving macro, (2) disruption risk, and (3) margin upside on OPEX discipline and an overall improved cost structure.
  • I believe that the market is significantly mispricing ZIM's equity as a function of risk/ reward.

Red cargo containers with empty blank text for advertising mockup template on crane in depot warehouse with sky background. Business industrial and transportation concept. 3D illustration rendering

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) delivered a bumper 2022 for investors in terms of shareholder distributions, paying close to $17 per share in dividends (for reference, ZIM's equity is currently valued at ~$17/share).

ZIM Q4 2022 reporting - dividends summary

ZIM Q4 2022 reporting

Drewry WCI index

Drewry WCI index

ZIM Q4 2022 reporting - shipping volume

ZIM Q4 2022 reporting

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.66K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advise; this article is market commentary only

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.