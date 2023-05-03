Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) delivered a bumper 2022 for investors in terms of shareholder distributions, paying close to $17 per share in dividends (for reference, ZIM's equity is currently valued at ~$17/share).

ZIM Q4 2022 reporting

On April 3rd, ZIM Integrated Shipping paid ($6.4) what many market observers believe to be the last large dividend for the foreseeable future. Personally, however, I disagree with such an assessment and like the odds of betting on a contrarian view. In my opinion, markets fail to price upside in shipping rates, which may be catalyzed by diverse events, such as (1) an improving macro economy, (2) disruption risk of trading/ shipping routes, or simply (3) a margin expansion on the backdrop of lower fuel prices.

Moreover, investors should not neglect to consider that the volatility in shipping rates is clearly skewed to the upside, with the Drewry reference (Shanghai) of ~$2,000/ 40ft likely providing a solid floor for downside risk. To provide context, the Drewry WCI composite index highlights that the cost of a 40-foot container has started to bottom, potentially also recovering somewhat. Moreover, I would like to point out that at ~$2,000/ 40ft, the index is stabilizing at a level close to 40% higher than the average rates in 2019 (before the pandemic), which was $1,420.

Drewry WCI index

Perhaps the most notable argument that implies upside in shipping rates is related to the economic rebound following the COVID reopening in China, which could add a stronger than expected demand tailwind to the shipping industry. In that context, Q1 2023 macroeconomic data points to solid demand: retail sales growth for March came in at 10.6% YoY, exports growth was 14.8%, and Q1 GDP expansion of 4.5%. For the FY 2023, Goldman Sachs sees China's economy expand by 4.5% YoY, and Morgan Stanley estimates GDP growth of 5.4% YoY.

Now, I would like to point out that ZIM's business volume is skewed towards Pacific and Intra-Asia trade, which anchors deeply on the Chinese economy.

ZIM Q4 2022 reporting

Investors should also note that any disruptions in the trade/ shipping supply chain, such as port congestion, labor strikes, or natural disasters, can lead to a decrease in shipping capacity, and an increase in shipping rates. For example, I would like to point readers attention to the recent disruption caused by dockworker strikes at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Finally, investors should note the potential for margin upside on the backdrop of OPEX discipline, as well as an improved cost structure overall, as highlighted by ZIM CEO Eli Glickman:

Over the past two years we have taken important steps amidst a highly lucrative market to best position ZIM to execute in a more normalized trading environment. Specifically, we enhanced our vessel sourcing strategy to secure attractive newbuild capacity and improve our cost structure. We have also diversified our commercial presence to ensure ZIM is optimizing its performance to create long-term sustainable shareholder value. Our chartered LNG-powered newbuild capacity is expected to significantly improve our cost structure throughout 2023 and beyond, strengthen our commercial prospects and advance our ESG objectives for ZIM and our customers.

A Special Dividend Could Be Likely

The market is arguably not pricing any dividend upside for ZIM, but given the upside skew on rates volatility, a special dividend for 2023 could definitely be in the cards. For reference, investors should consider that ZIM has a strong balance sheet, with about $3.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, including marketable securities (this is about 165% of the company's current market cap).

According to management projections, shipping rates are expected to reach their lowest point in the second quarter of 2023 and then recover in the latter half of the year. In financial terms, ZIM's FY 2023 guidance reveals that the company anticipates generating an adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 to $2.2 billion and an adjusted EBIT of $100 to $500 million.

While macroeconomic uncertainties, the precipitous decline in freight rates over the past few months and the supply-demand imbalance continue to drive a challenging near-term outlook for container shipping, we are confident in ZIM's strategy and believe we will generate positive EBIT in 2023.

Now, investors should consider that according to ZIM CEO Eli Glickman 'returning cash to shareholders remains a priority'. Thus, I expect that ZIM will likely distribute 30-50% of 2023 net income, while perhaps also drawing on the company's build-up cash balance. That said, while it is difficult to pinpoint the likelihood of a dividend, as well as the size, I would like to point out that the dividend upside is skewed very favorably.

Risks To My Thesis

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered ZIM stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

As a shipping company, ZIM's fundamentals are highly dependent on the state of the global economy, meaning that a slowdown in the macro-environment could have an adverse effect on the company's financials. Additionally, ZIM has greatly profited from the current global supply chain congestions, so any changes that improve or worsen the supply chain could respectively benefit or harm ZIM.

Conclusion

Despite recognizing the challenging industry conditions faced by the shipping sector, I believe that the market is significantly mispricing ZIM's equity as a function of risk/ reward. In my opinion, shipping rates (Drewry reference, Shanghai) of ~$2,000/ 40ft, paired with a $3.3 billion cash-rich balance sheet, likely provide a solid floor for downside risk, while earnings volatility is clearly skewed to the upside, anchored on (1) an improving macro and shipping rates, (2) supply chain disruption risk, and (3) margin upside on OPEX discipline and an overall improved cost structure.